How to update Fortnite on Nintendo Switch: A step-by-step guide

Fortnite players on the Nintendo Switch were disappointed earlier today when they found themselves unable to get into the game following the v16.30 update. An issue that hit players on the Switch, players found themselves either stuck on the "checking for updates" screen or were greeted by the "You do not have permission to play Fortnite" message.

We are investigating the login issues on Nintendo Switch, where players are stuck on "You do not have the permission to play Fortnite" message.



We will update you when the issue is resolved. pic.twitter.com/GStFRzWffB — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 27, 2021

How to successfully update Fortnite to v16.30 on the Nintendo Switch

The login issues on Nintendo Switch are now resolved.



If you are still encountering issues, please close completely your game from the Home screen and relaunch it. pic.twitter.com/KuQ5e6oQJX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 27, 2021

With the server-side issue being resolved, players who are still experiencing issues getting into Fortnite on their Switch can follow this step-by-step guide to get back into the game in case the game is still not auto-updating:

Ensure the Nintendo Switch console is connected to the internet. From the HOME Menu, select the Fortnite icon, making sure not to start the game. Press the + Button, select "Software Update", followed by "Via the Internet".

For most players, the issue should be resolved at this stage, but for the few outliers that are still having issues, a complete wipe of Fortnite is a last resort option. To perform a full wipe of Fortnite (saves will not be affected), players must:

Navigate to the HOME menu, select the Fortnite icon, making sure not to start the game Navigate to the Manage Software tab Select Delete Software Redownlod the game after the uninstall is complete

The Fortnite v16.30 update went live at 4 AM ET on 27 April with servers experiencing downtime almost immediately after. With the downtime in place, data miners were able to post multiple leaks regarding the update.

With the resolution of the issue, players can go back to grinding the new quests that were released for the game on top of working towards completing the Neymar Jr Challenges to get his outfit in Season 6.

