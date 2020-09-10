Fortnite Themed Nintendo Switch releases October 30th

A Fortnite themed Nintendo Switch will be released in the near future in PAL regions on October 30th, with a slight delay for Australia and New Zealand where it will release November 6th. This Fortnite branded Nintendo Switch comes bundled with 2,000 V-Bucks, exclusive cosmetics, and unique skins and panels for the Switch’s Joycons and Switch dock.

Fortnite for Nintendo Switch

This Nintendo Switch comes with Fortnite pre-installed, along with a Wildcat Bundle code, which scones with the Wildcat outfit with two extra styles, and a Sleek Strike Back Bling with two extra styles.

The Switch itself is decorated with images and characters from Fortnite, with the right Joycon featuring the Fortnite Battle Bus itself. The Fortnite-Switch Bundle is expected to sell at AU$469.95 in Australia, while no price has yet been confirmed or suggested for Europe or New Zealand.

Fortnite is fairly unique in that the game is available on almost any console more than a couple thousand players, and because the game itself is free that means almost anyone can play Fortnite somehow. By being available on PC, Android Smartphones, PS4, Xbox, or even the Nintendo Switch, Fortnite players can choose exactly how they want to play the game and customize accordingly.

Additionally, each version of Fortnite features open crossplay, so no matter what console you choose you can always play with your friends even if they’re on a different console. This openness has been revolutionary and key to its success, among other things.

Fortnite Nintendo Switch Bundle



Plans for a US release?

As of yet, there have not been any announced plans for a US release for a Fortnite themed Nintendo Switch. However, the announcement likewise never said that the product was exclusive to the PAL regions.

Fortnite and Nintendo may be leaving the option to do a North American bundle available to them and simply be waiting for a more opportune time to release it.