Nintendo Switch Fortnite player faces the repercussions of SBMM, clip goes viral

Skill Based Matchmaking (SBMM) in Fortnite is as bad as any other game. However, it is even worse for Nintendo Switch players, who have to play beside other console players.

A clip that recently went viral on Reddit shows how difficult it is for Nintendo Switch players to play the Battle Royale game. Apart from the inferior hardware, Switch players also have to face the wrath of SBMM that puts them in a lobby filled with sweaty controller players abusing aim assist.

The viral clip instantly rallied support against the broken SBMM in Fortnite, with players trying to bring it to the notice of Epic Games. The clip highlighted how the player in the user's lobby was much higher than the average skill level of the lobby and was ruining the experience for him and the others.

How bad is Fortnite SBMM on Nintendo Switch?

The idea of SBMM in games is to ensure that players on an equal skill level are matched against each other. This is to ensure that the skill game in a lobby isn't extremely wide and that everyone has a fair chance of winning. Unfortunately, this doesn't always happen, as evident from the viral clip.

People can see how the player being spectated has a decent aim, good building and editing skills, and better movement than most enemies. The poster of the clip also confirmed that the player had a higher than average K/D and was in a higher Arena division than the rest of the players.

Fortnite SBMM on Nintendo Switch fails to consider the disadvantages suffered by the players. Placing them in lobbies with sweaty PlayStation and Xbox players makes Switch players want to stop playing the game.

Epic Games needs to fix SBMM in Fortnite public matches

For most Nintendo Switch players, public matches (pubs) in the Battle Royale game either have "bot lobbies" or are filled with sweats. Neither of these is a challenging and fun experience for players.

Epic Games needs to tweak its SBMM algorithm to make it fairer and more uniform for Nintendo Switch players.

According to players, Epic Games needs to consider the win/loss ratio of players and their recent match history to match them with others who have similar stats. This is the only way players will be able to enjoy playing in pubs and not have to grind like it's a competitive game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar