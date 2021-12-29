Should Fortnite sell OG Battle Pass skins in the Item Shop?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is almost midway through and new players are hopping into the game every day, learning about the basics and joining the game's large community. New players often wonder if they will be able to unlock the OG skins that long-time players have in their inventories.

Fortnite releases a ton of skins every season and similar to most games, skins and cosmetics in Fortnite serve a collector's purpose without adding any special ability to the actual gameplay. OG players in Fortnite have a lot of skins in their inventory that cannot be purchased in the game anymore.

Old cosmetics like the Renegade Rider, Ghoul Trooper, and Wildcat skins are some of the rarest in the game. New players and others who missed out on the chance to unlock these skins when they were released often express their desire to Epic Games to re-release them.

Fortnite should not release old Battle Pass skins in the Item Shop ever

Epic Games has already stated clearly that no Battle Pass skin will ever be re-released in the Item Shop. If players do not purchase a Battle Pass, they will never be able to unlock any of the exclusive outfits from that season.

The biggest reason why Epic Games should never bring back skins from the old Chapter 1 and 2 Battle Passes is because it will ruin the entire point of having a Battle Pass. Battle Passes are season exclusive and the outfits in them are exclusive to that Pass. Releasing them again later on will mean players will no longer need to purchase the Battle Pass anymore, as they can simply buy the skin later on.

Furthermore, unlocking Battle Pass skins requires a significant grind by players. All the players who own OG skins have invested several hours of their time into the game to be able to unlock those skins in Fortnite. Adding them to the Item Shop under heavy price tags would simply be an insult to that grind.

Therefore, it would not be right for Epic Games to re-release the OG Battle Pass skins in Fortnite. Epic Games has often released revamped versions of those skins and such skins often come back to the Item Shop for all players to purchase.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

