Fortnite will most likely get another Marvel season soon

Epic Games brought a Marvel season to Fortnite Battle Royale back in Chapter 2. The fourth season of the chapter included an entire Battle Pass with Marvel cosmetic items, and many of the gameplay elements included superheroes and villains from this universe.

According to the video game developer, this was just the beginning of a long collaboration with Marvel, and players might get another season similar to Chapter 2 Season 4.

Here's what Donald Mustard, Worldwide Creative Director for Epic Games, said on the This Week in Marvel podcast in October 2020:

"The reason why we call even this season the Nexus War is this is just the start. This is the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration."

Mustard mentioned the Nexus War, which was the official name of the Marvel-themed season in Fortnite Battle Royale.

Fortnite x Marvel collaboration is very profitable

Adding Marvel characters to Fortnite Battle Royale turned out to be the best idea Epic Games has had in a long time. These characters are incredibly popular and very profitable for Epic, which is why fans can expect another Marvel-themed season in the near future.

According to leaked Epic v. Apple court documents, the Marvel collaboration was the top intellectual property collaboration in Fortnite in terms of revenue. Now, keep in mind that these court documents were leaked in June 2020, more than two months before Chapter 2 Season 4 was released.

Marvel has been very profitable for Epic Games (Image via Epic Games)

If Marvel was the most successful collaboration before the season, one has to wonder how much money Epic Games made from the Marvel Battle Pass.

Besides the Battle Pass, Epic has revealed a lot of Marvel-themed cosmetic items and characters that are available in the Item Shop. As of July 2022, there are over 50 Marvel outfits in the game, with many other cosmetic items of different types, such as pickaxes and back blings.

Marvel and Epic Games are releasing a lot of new content together

The upcoming Fortnite Crew skin is Wolverine Zero, another Marvel character. Wolverine was already released with the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass but will be getting a new variant soon.

Furthermore, Marvel and Epic Games have collaborated on the Zero War comic. These comics take place in the video game universe and are connected to the Zero Point. The final issue of the comic comes out in September 2022, around the same time as Chapter 3 Season 4.

The Fortnite developer released a full Marvel season in Season 4 of Chapter 2, so it could happen again in Chapter 3.

Donald Mustard loves Marvel characters

Donald Mustard is a huge fan of Marvel and one of the authors of the Zero War comic. The Creative Director of Epic Games spoke about the possibility of more popular Marvel characters joining the game. One of the characters he specifically mentioned was MODOK:

"I have so many favorite characters. It's gonna take years to get them all in this world. MODOK is amazing."

Mustard pointed out that this integration has to be done in an authentic way. If MODOK does come out, he would have to be part of the lore and would probably be another villain who's trying to take over the world or control the Zero Point.

Epic Games hinted at another huge Marvel collaboration a long time ago, so players can expect another Marvel-themed season once again.

Chapter 3 Season 4 is scheduled to be released in September 2022, and we are less than two months away from it. So far, there haven't been any reputable leaks about it, but it won't be surprising if Epic Games decides to have another Fortnite x Marvel collaboration.

