New Fortnite Easter egg teases Lord of the Rings collab, fans unhappy

Uncovering a few Easter eggs in Fortnite is nothing new. Over the years, developers have left breadcrumbs and clues in-game for players to find. While most of these, like the giant chair, are just personal touches and memorabilia, others hint at the upcoming collaboration.

Thanks to the eagle eyes of two users, a new teaser for a very special collaboration has been spotted. To the untrained eye, it appears like a bunch of rocks and a sand castle on the beach. However, upon closer inspection, it's a replica of the Battle of Helm's Deep.

(Thanks to @koooooomar & @FN_Assist for making me aware of this!)

Although the Uruk-hai have been replaced by crushed cans and empty bottles, the setting cannot be mistaken for anything else. Given how iconic this scene was from The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, it's a surprise how it wasn't spotted sooner.

Gandalf with guns may soon become a reality in Fortnite

With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series debuting on September 2, 2022, it's no coincidence that Epic Games recreated this iconic scene on the island. If this isn't convincing enough, leaker MidaRado, who has been correct about leaks before, also backs up this claim.

According to the leaker, a new collaboration will occur in Fortnite next week. Given this lines up almost perfectly with the upcoming LOTR series, not much doubt remains about the authentication of things. However, there's limited information available for the time being.

Cian Maher @cianmaher0 Watching news of LOTR being acquired by Embracer Group and potentially coming to Fortnite in real time like Watching news of LOTR being acquired by Embracer Group and potentially coming to Fortnite in real time like https://t.co/T2RJ8T3SCw

Based on speculation, since the developers are teasing a scene from the original trilogy, it may be possible that characters such as Gandalf, Legolas, and Aragorn will feature as skins/outfits in-game. Then again, if the collaboration is focused on the new series, characters such as Elrond, Isildur, and Galadriel will be featured instead.

Currently, there's no idea what will turn into a cosmetic item for Fortnite. The possibilities are endless, with Lord of the Rings lore being vast. While on the topic of "endless," it would also seem that fans are tired of the endless string of collaborations in-game

"Fortnite is just becoming a crossover game"

While the above statement is far from true, the sentiment is shared by a small portion of the community. Given that collaborations have been at the forefront since the start of Chapter 3, not everyone is happy with how things are progressing.

One Twitter user wrote:

"Fortnite is just becoming a crossover game. I'm someone who never complains about collabs because I really don't mind them, but I will say they're boring when they're just cosmetics. And collabs are not game content in my opinion. We need actual game content."

While this notion may seem radical, surprisingly enough, others do agree. Not everyone is impressed or happy about a potential Lord of the Rings collaboration. Here are a few mixed reactions from the community.

💊Mafer💊 @MaferMunuera @ShiinaBR @koooooomar @FN_Assist I'm sad that Epic is filling fortnite with collabs and collabs and not focused on making better original content /game story. @ShiinaBR @koooooomar @FN_Assist I'm sad that Epic is filling fortnite with collabs and collabs and not focused on making better original content /game story.

XMZ_Hunter @XineGirl_XMZ @MushHog @ShiinaBR @koooooomar @FN_Assist i imagine Gandalf with like a rocket launcher, smg, sniper port a fort for the you shall not pass moment, then finaly we got the junk rift as magic (unless you want the boogie granades) XD @MushHog @ShiinaBR @koooooomar @FN_Assist i imagine Gandalf with like a rocket launcher, smg, sniper port a fort for the you shall not pass moment, then finaly we got the junk rift as magic (unless you want the boogie granades) XD

arkheops ✨ @itsarkheops @_hxjxhdj_ @ShiinaBR @koooooomar I just miss when we got some original Fortnite content and collabs weren’t the primary focus. I don’t mind collabs either I just dislike when it seems to subtract from the actual game content and quality. @FN_Assist ThanksI just miss when we got some original Fortnite content and collabs weren’t the primary focus. I don’t mind collabs either I just dislike when it seems to subtract from the actual game content and quality. @_hxjxhdj_ @ShiinaBR @koooooomar @FN_Assist Thanks 🙏 I just miss when we got some original Fortnite content and collabs weren’t the primary focus. I don’t mind collabs either I just dislike when it seems to subtract from the actual game content and quality.

PeterGriffinTV @VoxtheTV @ShiinaBR @koooooomar @FN_Assist I’d rather have a doom Collab but this will be fine @ShiinaBR @koooooomar @FN_Assist I’d rather have a doom Collab but this will be fine

DMaisy @DmaisyF @ShiinaBR @koooooomar @FN_Assist Alright we are definitely starting to run out of collabs now LOL @ShiinaBR @koooooomar @FN_Assist Alright we are definitely starting to run out of collabs now LOL

While there are indeed a few negative comments, whether fans like it or not, Epic is likely to go through with the collaboration. Given the Lord of the Rings franchise's popularity, it will perform well in-game.

However, as rightly mentioned by the above user, the content will be limited to cosmetics and perhaps a mythic item of some kind.

