The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power - Filming locations explored

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022.

The highly anticipated series is set many years prior to the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and focuses primarily on Second Age. Known for its stunning visuals and gorgeous settings, the new insallment in the Lord of the Rings franchise is expected to cross a total budget of over $1billion, according to Screenrant.

The first season of the series was reportedly filmed in New Zealand, following which Amazon announced that Season 2 will be shot in the UK. Here, we explore some of the specific filming locations that you might encounter on the show.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Where was Season 1 filmed?

1) Hauraki Gulf and Coromandel Peninsula: North Island

Located close to Auckland, New Zealand, the Hauraki Gulf is one of the prime locations for the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Several scenes in the series are reportedly shot in and around the Coromandel Peninsula as well.

Both locations are on North Island and are noted for their scenic beauty. With several beautiful caves and beaches, viewers can expect to be treated to some breathtaking scenery throughout the series.

2) Piha: North Island

Another gorgeous location that could make for a spectacular cinematic experience is the seaside village of Piha, located in the west pf Auckland. Piha is known for its stunning beaches like Anawhata and Karekare, and is considered to be one of the most popular summer destinations of Auckland.

3) Denize Bluffs and Mount Kidd

Denize Bluffs, situated in King Country, is another one of the major locations for the first season of the show. The farm is known for its idyllic ambience, and fans of the LOTR franchise might already be familiar with it, since it was reportedly used for filming Peter Jackson's 2012 film, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Some scenes for the upcoming series have also reportedly been shot in the gorgeous Mount Kidd, which is in Fiordland.

A quick look at the plot and trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

A sneak peek of the show offers a glimpse into its tone and the several stunning visuals that dominate the screen. Not many details are revealed in the sneak peek, but based on its overall look and feel, viewers can expect a thrilling and entertaining experience, promising complete justice to the acclaimed franchise.

The official synopsis of the series, according to Amazon Prime Video, states:

''Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.''

Don't miss The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022.

