New Lord of the Rings game in development as Take-Two's Private Division partners with Wētā Workshop

The latest news coming from American video game publisher Private Division will likely make Lord of the Rings fans rejoice. The publishing label, under Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., announced a publishing agreement with Wētā Workshop, known for their work on Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, to bring out a new game set in the high-fantasy universe of legendary writer J. R. R. Tolkien.

Middle-earth has already seen a number of exciting video game titles based on it. One of the most successful titles in recent times was Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, with its exciting combat, gripping narrative, and the unique Nemesis system.

Players are also eagerly waiting for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a game that will allow them to explore the familiar grounds from the perspective of Gollum. The title was initially planned to be released on September 1, but the developers announced a delay of "a few months" early last month.

A new Lord of the Rings game will be borne from the partnership of Private Division and Wētā Workshop

Recently, Private Division released a press statement announcing the agreement with Wētā Workshop. It stated that the latter had begun an interactive game division back in 2014 and they are now developing a video game title which is set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R Tolkien.

Speaking about the partnership and the fertile grounds of The Lord of the Rings for creativity, Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer at Take-Two Interactive, stated:

"We are thrilled to partner with Wētā Workshop to publish a game set in such an extraordinary and celebrated universe. The Lord of the Rings IP is home to so many remarkable stories, and no entity is better equipped than the team at Wētā Workshop to create a distinctive, new Middle-earth gaming experience."

Amie Wolken, Head of Interactive at Wētā Workship, mentioned that it was a privilege to work on a game that is set in Tolkien’s iconic universe and that the developers were excited for gamers to explore the fictional world in a way they had never seen before. Furthermore, Wolken stated that they intend to "introduce new fans to the magic" of LOTR.

Given Wētā Workshop's work in the Jackson trilogy and that they enjoy the "broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books," players will be eager to see what they have in store when they reveal further details. As of now, there is no concrete information.

The press statement mentions that the announced game is still in early development and that Private Division and Wētā Workshop will share further details sometime in the future. Although no release date has been announced, the game is expected to be launched during Take-Two's fiscal year of 2024.

