GTA players ponder future as Take-Two merges with Zynga

Now that Take-Two has finalized their merger with Zynga, the GTA series might never be the same again.

Take-Two Interactive is the parent company of Rockstar Games. A few months ago, the publisher acquired Zynga for 12.7 billion dollars. For those who are unaware, Zynga is a giant within the mobile gaming industry. They are most well known for their successful Farmville series.

Of course, GTA fans have to wonder if this will mean anything for their favorite series. There's a reason why Take-Two is deeply invested in the mobile gaming market. It's only speculation, but perhaps fans will be able to pull up their phones and explore Los Santos in the next few years.

Take-Two completes their merger with Zynga, but will it have any effect on the GTA series?

Ben @videotech_



ir.take2games.com/news-releases/… Take-Two have officially merged with Zynga, per a press release released just now. Take-Two have officially merged with Zynga, per a press release released just now. ir.take2games.com/news-releases/… https://t.co/dqEsQ5Fa47

Take-Two has already given out their press release on social media. Now that Zynga is under their control, some major changes will be underway. They wouldn't spend billions on acquiring another company if they didn't have big plans.

Mobile games will likely be a major priority

Windows 98 Tech Support @Win98Tech Take2 and Zynga are merging so we WILL see a free2play GTA game in the next year or so Take2 and Zynga are merging so we WILL see a free2play GTA game in the next year or so

Zynga describes themselves as the "global leader in interactive entertainment." More importantly, they focus on free online and mobile games. This could indicate that Rockstar wants to port more titles over there.

Several classic titles have already been released on mobile devices, including Vice City and San Andreas. However, the same cannot be said GTA 4 and 5. This could be good news for Android and iOS users, especially if they want to see these games over there.

Theoretically, a free-to-play GTA title would certainly be very interesting. However, it would require microtransactions if the company wants to earn money.

Fans are hoping this will spark more creativity

Ryan Ludwick @RyanLudwick_ $12.7 billion deal between Take-Two and Zynga will close TOMORROW. I don’t now if this going to effect Take-Two negatively or positively. Mobile is a big market and if it brings enough money to Take-Two, maybe they'll allow Rockstar to make whatever they want. $12.7 billion deal between Take-Two and Zynga will close TOMORROW. I don’t now if this going to effect Take-Two negatively or positively. Mobile is a big market and if it brings enough money to Take-Two, maybe they'll allow Rockstar to make whatever they want. https://t.co/qAL3xD3kVL

More than a few GTA players want to see the return of the old Rockstar, back when they were releasing several games left and right. Of course, modern games require far more resources these days. At the very least, they can make that money back in the mobile gaming market.

With that said, fans shouldn't get their hopes up with this mindset. Rockstar has made billions of dollars in recent years through GTA Online. However, it's been a long time since they made another game in the series.

Extra money isn't going to dictate Rockstar's next move. Rather, it will be their approach to mobile games under Zynga.

Rockstar does have big plans in store

Strauss Zelnick is the chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive. He made the following statement in regards to acquiring Zynga:

"As we bring together our exceptional talent, exciting pipelines of games, and industry-leading technologies and capabilities, we believe that we can take our portfolio to another level of creativity, innovation, and quality."

This will be very relevant in the near future. Rockstar Games built its entire reputation on groundbreaking titles. However, some fans believe it stagnated with its overreliance on online games.

With that said, Zelnick seems very confident about Rockstar's future. This doesn't just extend to GTA, but also other properties like the Max Payne series. Current gen technology could significantly improve these games. Rockstar certainly has the money to make it happen.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul