The Lord of the Rings: Gollum sees another delay, pushed back for at least "a few months"

Tolkien's entire oeuvre is a mythopoeic exercise, and The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is attempting to be the latest in a long series of both successful and unsuccessful renditions that welcomes players to Middle-Earth.

The title is exciting because it will situate the players in the footsteps of Gollum, a nuanced character hardly explored in such circumstances. Sadly, fans will have to wait a bit longer before the game finally launches.

Coming from Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure video game that chronicles the titular character's story before the event of The Lord of the Rings. The game was announced in March 2019, with an initial release date of 2021. This got further delayed to 2022 upon a "fellowship" between Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed with the release date to be announced later

In a PR email sent out on July 25, it was revealed that the title was being pushed back for at least a few months due to the developers' wish to truly live up to the community's expectations. The statement notes that the team is working hard to bring forth their vision of:

"A remarkable story, set in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder."

It continued:

"That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We'll update with an exact timing in the near future."

The title was previously advertised to be released on September 1, 2022 for PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X|S. It was scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch at a later date.

With the recent developments, it is not clear if the game will altogether be pushed to 2023. This will not be a shocker, given they mentioned "a few months" and the second half of the year is already filled with a number of big releases.

Video games getting delayed is always a bittersweet moment for players. On the one hand, it means they will have to further wait to step into the game's world and experience it. On the other, it means that the developers will have more time to bring a fuller and more polished version to the market. The same is the case for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.

PlayStation shared the reveal trailer of the title earlier this month. The official blurb accompanying the trailer announced:

"Experience the untold story in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, a story-driven action RPG where our twisted protagonist is on a quest to regain the only thing precious to him."

The blurb further explored his past, reading:

"Torn by his fractured psyche, players will have to manage both Sméagol and Gollum on a journey that will take him across famous locales, revealing more about his time as a slave below the Dark Tower and his stray with the Elves of Mirkwood, as he interacts with iconic characters from the series."

Although it boasts an interesting narrative for players to invest in, fans were less than happy with the graphics that were put on show in the trailer. Many joked that they would be getting their older consoles out to play the game.

The decision to delay the title could have stemmed from such feedback.

It remains to be seen when Daedelic Entertainment finally decides to release The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Irrespective of any disappointments, the decision to delay the title was surely the right one. The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved fictional works and has legions of ardent fans.

Thus, the developers will surely be looking to strike the right chord with the game.

