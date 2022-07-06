God of War Ragnarok release date and platforms finally revealed

Following anticipation and speculations, PlayStation’s upcoming flagship title God of War Ragnarok finally has a release date of November 2022.

God of War Ragnarok is the sequel to 2018’s phenomenal God of War, which served as a soft reboot of the Playstation’s flagship franchise. The title took Kratos centuries later to a new pantheon, the Nordic Realm, where, after the death of his wife, he traveled to the highest peak with his son Atreus, meeting friends and foes on the journey.

Following much anticipation, Santa Monica Studios has finally revealed the release date for the upcoming title.

God of War Ragnarok release date officially drops, confirmed for a November launch

God of War Ragnarok will not only continue Kratos and Atreus’ escapade into the Nordic realms, but will also be the final chapter of the Norse Saga.

The game was initially only revealed as a title in the 2020 PlayStation 5 State of Play, with the gameplay reveal in 2021. While many titles have been getting delayed due to the continuing fallout of the pandemic, Santa Monica Studio stayed adamant about their 2022 release date. Today, their efforts have seen a culmination.

In a PlayStation Blog, Santa Monica Studios announced the release date of God of War Ragnarok as November 9, 2022, when it launches for PS4 and PS5. PlayStation also unveiled a new cinematic clip titled “Father and Son,” where the duo comes face-to-face with Fenrir Wolf, who, according to Nordic Mythology, breaks free from his chains and kills Odin, causing the events of Ragnarok.

Calling the title "highly anticipated" does not fully capture the hype Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation have garnered around the title. From Kratos facing off against Thor to the protagonists meeting Tyr, the God of War of the Nordic Realm, and Freya becoming an antagonist after the death of Baldr, the title promises to bring this epic saga to a magnificient conclusion.

The title has already revealed several new casts, such as Thor (Ryan Hulst), Angrboda (Laya Hayes), and Dulin (Usman Ally), alongside returning characters Kratos (Christopher Judge), Atreus (Sunny Suljic), and Freya (Danielle Bisutti).

Along with the Launch Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition, Ragnarok also brings The Collector Edition and Jötnar Edition, which includes a 16-inch replica of Thor’s Hammer, Mjölnir.

The God of War Ragnarok launches on November 9, 2022, and fans eagerly look forward to continuing the journey of Kratos and Atreus.

