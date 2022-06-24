God of War: Ragnarok's release date could possibly be revealed next week

Fans have been waiting for a long time to learn about the release date of God of War: Ragnarok. Although it has been confirmed that the game will be released in 2022, the developers are yet to provide any further glimpses of the release date for the title.

With a no-show over the Summer Game Fest, players were worried whether the game would again be delayed. But if trusted industry insiders and rumors are to be believed, the wait for a release date could end next week.

God of War: Ragnarok might finally get an official release date in the last week of June

Cory Barlog, the creative director at Santa Monica Studio, has been throwing out teases when asked by fans regarding any updates about the game. Prominent industry insider on Twitter, The Snitch, posted a GIF of Kratos nodding his head with a string of numbers appearing on the screen.

The binary equivalent of the number sequence "11110" showcased in the GIF is the number 30. With Barlog's teases, fans think God of War: Ragnarok's release date will be revealed on June 30th at a special PlayStation State of Play or other similar events.

The Snitch has had a stellar record over the past month, calling the State of Play June list correct, mentioning Hideo Kojima's upcoming horror game Overdose and The Last of Us Part I remake. Thus, it is highly likely that this piece of news will also come out to be true.

God of War fans have been going through every single bit of available information on the title to glean any subtle indication of when the next showcase will be. A Bloomberg report stated that the game will be released later this year in November.

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica Today isn't Thorsday, but we're willing to throw an extra day of merrymaking and mead-drinking for the ol' thunder lummox this week to celebrate the birthday of @rambodonkeykong! Today isn't Thorsday, but we're willing to throw an extra day of merrymaking and mead-drinking for the ol' thunder lummox this week to celebrate the birthday of @rambodonkeykong! ⚡🔨 https://t.co/I0m2hVFwdc

The upcoming action-adventure game from Santa Monica Studio and Sony will be a sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018), which initiated the Norse cycle of the long-running series set in ancient Scandinavia. Players will follow Kratos and his son Atreus in dealing with the ramifications of the foretold eponymous cataclysmic event of Norse mythology.

Ragnarok was triggered by the slaying of Aesir God Baldur, which happened in the previous title. The sequel will take place three years after the previous game, where Fimbulwinter draws to a close. Kratos and Atreus will explore the nine realms looking to prevent Ragnarok while contending with Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, and Freya, who seeks revenge.

God of War: Ragnarok will be available for PlayStation 4 & 5. It will serve as a finale to the Norse cycle of the series. Fans have been impatiently waiting for further information and one hopes that next week will bear some good news.

