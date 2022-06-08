God of War Ragnarok's rumored September release date reportedly delayed, set to come further down the calendar year

God of War Ragnarok has been one of the most anticipated video games in the past few years. The sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 game is set to bring the curtains down on the Norse saga of the long-running series. Announced way back in September 2020, the game initially had an earlier release date of 2021.

Sadly, that had to be delayed due to the impact of the raging global pandemic and the health issues of the voice actor of the titular protagonist, Kratos. The head of PlayStation Studios stated that they would be delaying the game to 2022 "to ensure that Santa Monica Studio can deliver the amazing God of War game that we all want to play."

Unfortunately, half of 2022 has already passed and there has been no confirmed date for the sequel's release yet. The developers have shared further details and information regarding the title, but the release date has remained elusive.

God of War Ragnarok will reportedly release in the last few months of 2022

Posted by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, the post notes that the the release date for the game has changed from September 30 to December 31. It was previously rumored that the title may appear at the end of September. The tweet also clarifies that the December date is rather a placeholder.

According to PlayStation Game Size, it is much more likely that God of War Ragnarok will finally show up sometime in October or November. They also confirmed that there is no way that the title will be delayed to 2023. Earlier in the year, a Santa Monica developer had also assured that the game is "coming this year."

This timeline also fits perfectly with the recent leaks surrounding The Last of Us Part 1 remake. Although The Snitch's post on Twitter does not mention The Last of Us, the caption of "Part 1" makes it an educated guess. The leak states that the game will arrive on September 2 later this year for both console and PC.

The Snitch is on a hot streak of successful leaks with his State of Play June list and a tweet about Kojima's upcoming horror game labelled Overdose. If his latest prediction comes true, it would make it unlikely that God of War Ragnarok will share the same month of release as The Last of Us remake.

Departing from its Greek mythology roots, 2018's God of War told the action-packed story of Kratos and his son Atreus while being loosely inspired by Norse mythology. Ragnarok will pick up from Baldur's death and the upcoming arrival of Thor at the end of the three years of Fimbulwinter that began in the last game.

Fans have been waiting a long time for Ragnarok to arrive, the Nordic mythological event which will bring the end of days and deaths of many of the Norse gods. Many within the community hope that the developers will soon reveal the release date of the game, possibly even at the Summer Game Fest.

