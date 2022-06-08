The Last of Us remake is reportedly arriving on PC and PlayStation in the second half of 2022

If leaks are to be believed, the celebrations around the upcoming ports are likely to continue as The Last of Us remake, for both PC and PlayStation, is set to be released later this year. The commercially successful and critically acclaimed series is a proven fan favorite and one that players have been clamoring to be ported onto PC.

Players worldwide are already delighted to learn that the PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are both coming to PC later this year. This was recently announced at the June State of Play. Fans have been wanting to step into the shoes of the web-slinging hero for some time now, and the announcement has been met with pomp and fanfare.

It seems like the dreams of these ports are finally going to come true, all at once.

The Last of Us Part remake is set to arrive in 2022, according to leaks

It is being reported that the remake of Part 1 of The Last of Us series is going to be released on September 2 later this year. Shared by The Snitch on Twitter, the post simply states, "PART 1 - 02.09.2022." The legitimacy of the author lies in the fact that they have leaked successfully on both the State of Play June list and Hideo Kojima's upcoming horror game called, Overdose.

Furthermore, though it is not clear exactly which game "Part 1" refers to, The Last of Us is an educated guess because of the usual titling of the series. The controller and desktop symbols suggest that the remake will appear for both PlayStation and PC.

This could have major implications for Sony's list of upcoming games and when they are released. Currently, God of War Ragnarok, the final chapter in the Norse saga of the long-running series, is sketched in for a September 30 release. If The Last of Us remake does appear in September, it is unlikely that the hotly anticipated sequel will follow soon after.

The Twitter handle PlayStation Game Size recently shared that the changed release date for God of War Ragnarok has shifted from September 30 to December 31. They mentioned that this is a placeholder date and it is more likely that the game will appear in October or November.

Whatever the case may be, it is turning out to be a great year for remakes, remasters, and ports for players of every platform to enjoy. Players will be eagerly waiting to see if the leaks regarding The Last of Us turn out to be true. The Summer Game Fest marks the perfect stage for any such announcement.

