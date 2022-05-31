When will God of War Ragnarok release? Store leaks hints at possible dates

God of War Ragnarok is one of the most highly anticipated games that fans have been expecting for a long time. Since the success of the 2018 release, gamers have been waiting to see how the story will develop.

Ragnarok will be a direct sequel and the second game of the Norse saga. A recent leak has indicated possible dates for the game that will be exciting for those eager to continue Kratos and Atreus' journey.

Over the years, God of War has established itself as one of the most iconic gaming franchises. Traditionally, the games have been PlayStation exclusives, although PC players have been able to enjoy the 2018 release.

The reception for the first game has been excellent, which is one of the prime reasons for the hype around the sequel. If the latest rumors turn out to be true, fans will be able to get to the game in a little over three months from now.

God of War Ragnarok merchandise hints at potential release dates

Given the size of the franchise, there are different God of War merchandizes sold worldwide. The trend is likely to continue with God of War Ragnarok. The rumors for the release date come from there.

Earlier on May 26, Twitter user @the_marmolade posted screenshots of a shop in the UK that will be selling God of War Ragnarok merchandise in the future. It seems that the merchandise is all slated for sale sometime in September.

The_Marmolade @the_marmolade A batch of God Of War Ragnarok merchandise have been spotted on Geeky Zone in the UK with majority of them with having an September date. Source: geekyzone.co.uk/search?type=pr… A batch of God Of War Ragnarok merchandise have been spotted on Geeky Zone in the UK with majority of them with having an September date. Source: geekyzone.co.uk/search?type=pr… https://t.co/VW6hyeTJ0C

This could mean that Ragnarok will also be released in the same month. September won't be an unrealistic date as it's pretty unlikely it will release in the next three months. There have been very few things that have been revealed officially by the developers.

If the game was to be released in the next three months, it's quite likely that there would have been more reveals. There's an upcoming State of Play event in June, but rumors state that Ragnarok won't be showcased.

It should be noted that God of Ragnarok was supposed to be released in 2021, but it then got delayed. There has been no major information on the delay, and some fans have been left worried. There have also been rumors about the game being delayed further to 2023. With no official dates, there has been much speculation.

There is a chance that the merchandise will be used in the pre-launch promotion. If that's the case, the game's launch could come later in September. As Sony hasn't informed anything concrete, this could always be the case.

Fans will hope for an alternative as fans eagerly wait for the game. The second installment will see Kratos and Atreus continue their journey across the long winter. Once the long winter gets over, Ragnarok will set in, and the players will have the objective to prevent that.

It will be pretty interesting to see how Ragnarok will be portrayed in the game. The developers have already mentioned that the event will be present, which has also excited many fans.

There have been different portrayals of Ragnarok in movies and folklore, and gamers will want to see if the ones in the game will be any different. It now remains to be seen when the actual release will take place.

A September release would be fantastic, but there's no knowing what caused the delay last year. The actual release date will eventually depend on how much the developers have mitigated it and at what pace has God of War Ragnarok's development continued.

