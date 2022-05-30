PlayStation June 2022 State of Play leak speculates God of War Ragnarok and Hogwarts Legacy will not be featured

A document allegedly revealing the details of PlayStation's June 2022 State of Play was recently leaked by Twitter user Xbox_Serious_X|S. If the leak turns out to be true, there could be some major disappointment for fans of Hogwarts Legacy and God of War Ragnarok.

These are two of the most anticipated games set for release in 2022. Interestingly, both titles don't have confirmed release dates yet, and it has been a bit of a worry for fans. They will be set in two massive universes, which have hyped up millions of fans.

The PlayStation State of Play event periodically showcases the best of what's to come for fans in the near future. These events include first and third-party games, and fans are always excited about them.

If the rumors are true, fans will be quite upset about the two titles in question missing the show. A major worry will be for God of War Ragnarok, as Hogwarts Legacy looks to be more ready in comparison. Aside from the reveal and teaser, it got its State of Play event a while back.

Leak indicates God of War Ragnarok and Hogwarts Legacy will skip PlayStation's State of Play in June

On their faces, God of War Ragnarok and Hogwarts Legacy are two distinctly different games based on two different worlds. However, both titles are unified by the number of expectations and hype they have been able to generate. Their fate will also unite both in the upcoming State of Play event.

As disappointing as it sounds, Hogwarts Legacy not being part of the show has been somewhat expected. The game got its separate State of Play event quite recently, revealing footage of significant early gameplay. Based on that, fans got assurances that the game has been developing quite smoothly, even in light of rumored delays.

The game will be the largest video game set in the Harry Potter world and will allow players to live a student's life. They will be able to keep themselves engaged with different activities, just like the students in the stories.

Hogwarts Legacy will be set in late 1800s, so it would be quite different from the storybooks and the movies. However, a fresh storyline will be engaging for many fans who want to try something new.

God of War Ragnarok is the ambitious sequel to the 2018 release, which started the Norse saga of Kratos and his son. The first game in the timeline was a massive success, first on PlayStation, and then when it arrived on PCs. The second game was announced a long time back, but there hasn't been much information.

There have been rumors, as some think the game will be released for PlayStation sometime in 2022. Minor showcases from developers seem to concur the same. Like Hogwarts Legacy, the release date for God of War Ragnarok hasn't been revealed. If the game skips June's State of Play, it might be sad news for those expecting the 2022-release.

Full interview with Barlog and game director Eric Williams

youtu.be/yVuAqtB3Gtw?t=… Cory Barlog explains that the main reason to conclude the Norse saga in God Of War Ragnarok is due to the long dev time of a modern GoW game (4-5 years) and not wanting to stretch out the storyFull interview with Barlog and game director Eric Williams Cory Barlog explains that the main reason to conclude the Norse saga in God Of War Ragnarok is due to the long dev time of a modern GoW game (4-5 years) and not wanting to stretch out the storyFull interview with Barlog and game director Eric Williamsyoutu.be/yVuAqtB3Gtw?t=… https://t.co/YmNIKjHLzN

As mentioned earlier, very few things have been revealed about Ragnarok. There was a PlayStation showcase in 2021 but not much since then, which has worried some. What's certain is the continuation of the journey of the first game as Kratos and Atreus set out against in long winter. Once the winter is over, Ragnarok will commence, and players in Kratos' shoes will have to prevent that from happening.

This is just the general premise of God of War Ragnarok, and there could be changes to this plot being made in development. However, fans have made their own speculations in the wake of little official information.

Both the games potentially skipping June's PlayStation event also means that the wait for release dates could be delayed. It remains to be seen when the developers of the respective titles decide to showcase their games and related developments.

