“Something cool is coming”: God of War Ragnarok producer on future plans

It wouldn't be wrong to say that God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games set to be released in 2022. Despite largely being restricted to Sony's PlayStation, God of War has built a reputation of being one of the best gaming series ever made.

The experience will get even grander when the upcoming game releases in late 2022. If the developers' statement is concerned, something grand is awaiting fans.

While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! 4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life. While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! https://t.co/Z5PHpKQppY

The God of War series has followed different timelines while keeping the protagonist, in the form of Kratos, the same. God of War Ragnarok will follow the previous game's story as Kratos and Atreus will be on their mission to stop the prophecy about the upcoming Ragnarok. While the interest among players is massive, there could be something great for fans.

Cory Barlog reveals God of War Ragnarok will have something cool for fans

Earlier on April 20, Santa Monica Studio posted a clip of 2018 God of War's director and producer, Cory Barlog. Cory spoke about God of War Ragnarok and shared thoughts about its development. He accepted that there hadn't been much discussion about the game from their end. However, the reason for the silence has been the stages of development and the work that's going on at the moment.

"We haven't said a lot about this. That's because everybody is heads-down, hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone's tightening up the graphics on level three, there is so much going on right now that I just wish that we could share with you, but it's just not ready to be shown."

Barlog added that new information would be available as soon as something was worth sharing with the fans.

"The moment, the very second that we have something that we're ready to share, we're going to share it, because we don't want to hold any of this back. so please hold tight, know that something cool is coming, and that we - everybody here at Santa Monica - is so incredibly thankful for all the support you've given us."

God of War has reached the point where it has all due to the fans. The hype around God of War Ragnarok is largely for the same reason that Kratos has been able to create such an emotional attachment with gamers. Cory also thanked the fans for their constant support and shed light on how it has helped the developers.

"Incredibly thankful to the fans and the community for all the love and support we've received throughout all this time, because without that support we would not be able to continue making games. It is your support that allows us to keep doing the things that we love to do."

God of War Ragnarok is set to be released in 2022, but a specific window hasn't been disclosed yet. Educated guesses in the past have suggested the late months, and fans are advised to follow all official channels to get confirmed information.

