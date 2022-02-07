Santa Monica Studio might already be planning a “large scale” project outside the God of War franchise

Recent community rumors suggest that God of War Ragnarok's developers, Santa Monica Studio, might already have started work on their next big project.

The assumption comes off the back of a job listing that the developers posted recently. The listing states that the studio is looking for an "experienced Art Director" to help them in the development of a new "unannounced title."

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica HOT JOB: LEAD TECHNICAL ARTIST



Bring your expertise of both art and programming to our team! Understanding artistic workflows a must as you partner with our leads and directors to meet our world-class visual standards.



Learn more! grnh.se/7e68feac4us



#Gamejobs

It reads:

"They will coordinate large teams of artists across multiple subject areas to execute on the creative promise for a large-scale new project. The ideal candidate has been in a Senior/Lead role on multiple titles and is able to bring to bear their expertise in content creation, collaboration, and communication to craft immersive and engaging player experiences."

Since 2005, Santa Monica Studio has been exclusively working on the God of War franchise. With this new listing, many community members are of the opinion that the developers might look to create an entirely new IP after Ragnarok officially drops later this year.

Will God of War developers, Santa Monica Studio, start work on a completely new IP?

Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök @SonySantaMonica



We want send a huge congratulations and thank you to Jetpack Interactive for their incredible work on the #GodofWarPC port!

The developers have not officially confirmed whether they are looking to create a completely new IP. However, what their job listing does put in stone is that they are definitely starting work on a new title.

Unfortunately, its development might still be in the planning phase. The community will have to wait a year or two before Santa Monica Studio looks to make any official announcements regarding the same.

With God of War Ragnarok yet to have its official release, it’s highly likely that the next game will take at least five more years to come to fruition.

Job listings such as these provide great insight into a video game’s development process and the type of title that the developers are looking to work on next.

In an interview with Kaptain Kuba last year, Santa Monica Studio’s God of War reboot director, Cory Barlog, talked about how Ragnarok will be the final entry in the Norse storyline. He feels a trilogy will take way too long for the story that they want to tell.

He stated:

"The first game took five years. I don't know how long it's going to take [to finish the second game], but I'm just going to throw out that it's going to take close to a similar time, right, to do this. Then if you think 'Wow, a third one in that same [time frame],' and we're talking like a span of close to 15 years of a single story. I feel like that's just too stretched out."

While Ragnarok might not be the final entry in the franchise, it will be the last for the storyline. It won’t be all that surprising for the developers to consider branching out now and creating a completely new IP outside God of War.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh