Is God of War Ragnarok coming to PS4?

God of War Ragnarok will act as the end of Kratos' saga within the Norse realms and its mythology.

The game was originally announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive in September 2020. That is due to Sony wanting to completely usher in the new generation of consoles.

Unfortunately, the PS5 and other next-gen consoles are hard to come by. That is more than likely the reason why Ragnarok will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

God of War Ragnarok will be available on PS4

The release date has not been confirmed, but Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio are confident that God of War Ragnarok will arrive before the end of 2022.

Shortly after the game was announced, SIE stated they planned on making games for and supporting the PlayStation 4 through at least 2022. That could easily be extended if they feel the need.

This brought about speculation that Ragnarok would be a PlayStation exclusive for last-gen and current-gen systems. This was further fueled by the fact that other original PS5-only games were reverted to PS4, such as Horizon Forbidden West.

SIE President had "nothing to say" when questioned about God of War Ragnarok being a PS5 exclusive after the console was launched. Fast forward to June 2021 and it was confirmed that it will arrive on the PlayStation 4, as well.

Now all that remains is an exact release date for Ragnarok. Development was partly impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and creative director Cory Barlog famously tweeted that the game will be done "when it's done."

cory barlog 🖖 @corybarlog



(certainly not me since I have never heard of it)



but...



WHEN. IT'S. DONE.



(trust that it's what's best for everyone) I don't know who needs to hear this...(certainly not me since I have never heard of it)but...WHEN. IT'S. DONE.(trust that it's what's best for everyone) I don't know who needs to hear this...(certainly not me since I have never heard of it)but...WHEN. IT'S. DONE.❤️(trust that it's what's best for everyone) https://t.co/DVE6hQ9BVA

Delays pushed the game back to this year. Whenever it does finally arrive, players will act out the end of Kratos and Atreus' Norse journey three years after the events of the 2018 title.

The reason it won't be a trilogy was revealed, too, with SIE blaming the game's size and scale. The 10 total years it took to develop both God of War games would get stretched to 15 if they decided to make a third entry.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul