Will God of War Ragnarok release in 2022? Fresh report suggests game is on track for a timely launch

There's some big news for those who have been waiting for God of War Ragnarok for a long time. Set to be one of the biggest releases in 2022, there has been plenty of speculation about the game's potential release date.

With no major showcase, there have been hints from some areas that the release might be pushed back to 2023. However, on behalf of Bloomberg, reputed journalist Jason Schreier has stated that the launch is on road for 2022.

Nibel @Nibellion



bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Bloomberg: God Of War Ragnarok is slated for November Bloomberg: God Of War Ragnarok is slated for Novemberbloomberg.com/news/articles/… https://t.co/N9k8dgUj30

Recent times have seen some major delays, including big-budget titles like Starfield. Likewise, God of War Ragnarok has seen very few details for a game with the possibility of a 2022 release.

Following the trailer reveal, things have been quiet, although the development team previously assured that they have something great in-store. If the latest news turns out to be true, fans will have be able to get their hands on the title before the end of the year.

Insiders claim God of War Ragnarok will be released later this year

The most recent report has been based on the accounts of three unnamed individuals associated with the project. According to them, God of War Ragnarok's development underwent periods of turbulence, which is quite natural in modern times. They also believe the game will be released later this year in November.

There's no indication that the game will be pushed to 2023. This has arisen as a result of radio silence in recent times from the developers, as some have felt it's a signal of potential delays. Moreover, the audience can expect to get a release date around the next month or so.

Cole Pfeiffer @RaviShari Watched #SummerGameFest for 2 hours straight waiting for God of War Ragnarok. Watched #SummerGameFest for 2 hours straight waiting for God of War Ragnarok. https://t.co/IuQZC7FrBd

If the report turns out to be true, fans can finally have the closure they have been seeking for a long time. Since its announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for God of War Ragnarok, a sequel to the 2018 release.

The upcoming title will continue the journey of Kratos and Atreus, who must survive the long winter. On the other side of the winter awaits Ragnarok, and it will delight fans to know that the game will have the most iconic event in Norse mythology.

It will be quite interesting to see how Ragnarok will be portrayed in the game and whether it will have similarity with recent movies and TV shows.

As far as speculations go, there was a recent indication of a September launch. While it seemed unlikely at the time, the fresh report has opened a can of opportunities.

Fans will also love some gameplay, as it has been limited so far. In addition, many expect the positives from the 2018 release to be heavily implemented and improved upon.

For now, patience will be the best thing to do as fans hope to get confirmation on the dates from Sony as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far