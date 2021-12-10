The Game Awards 2021: New trailer for Gollum showcased to the delight of LOTR fans

Confirming the rumors, a new trailer for the long-awaited The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has just been shown at The Game Awards 2021, and it looks like the promised game will finally be coming out in its full glory. Announced back in 2019 with a stated release date of 2021, Gollum was then delayed to the fall of 2022.

This action-adventure game, being developed by Daedalic Entertainment, is going to focus on one of the most popular characters of mythic fiction, Gollum, from the world of The Lord of the Rings. The split-personality of the character is likely to play a definitive role in the gameplay mechanics and features distinctly in the trailer.

Before The Game Awards 2021, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum last appeared on Nacon Connect, back in July. Daedalic showed glimpses of places like Mirkwood and the Mines of Moria with Gandalf and Thranduil the Elvenking also getting a look at in the video.

"My Precious" - Lord of the Rings: Gollum features at The Game Awards 2021

Focusing on stealth mechanism (Image via The Game Awards)

Lord of the Rings: Gollum provides the players with the interesting opportunity to experience the story of LOTR from the perspective of one of its most iconic characters. Although a huge part of the popularity of Gollum is due to Andy Serkis' marvelous performance in the movies, the very character showcases a twisted mind being stretched to its limit by two personalities within.

The Game Awards @thegameawards



“A Split Personality” was just revealed at



#LordOfTheRings #Daedalic #Nacon If you had nothing more to lose… how far would you go for what you desire the most? 💍“A Split Personality” was just revealed at #TheGameAwards 2021. Your choices are crucial in the upcoming #GollumGame – stay tuned for more! If you had nothing more to lose… how far would you go for what you desire the most? 💍“A Split Personality” was just revealed at #TheGameAwards 2021. Your choices are crucial in the upcoming #GollumGame – stay tuned for more! #LordOfTheRings #Daedalic #Nacon https://t.co/AlrhOJcP3t

The trailer at The Game Awards 2021 focuses especially on this split-personality as Gollum faces a bunch of orcs. The two voices within discuss how they are going to deal with the threat. The game will largely focus on stealth from the looks of it.

Fans will be excitedly waiting to again dip their toes in the universe of LOTR after the critically-acclaimed Shadow of Mordor series. With the showcase at The Game Awards, more news regarding the release and gameplay is likely to follow.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Game Awards 2021 is in full swing as multiple new releases are being showcased and announced. Check out the live stream on their YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by R. Elahi