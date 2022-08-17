Epic Games confirms Fortnite x Eminem collaboration

The potential Fortnite x Eminem collaboration has been one of the most popular topics recently. The popular rapper took over Fortnite's ICON radio station a few days ago, allowing players to listen to some of his greatest hits.

This happened on Saturday, August 13, and many players believed this was Epic Games' way of teasing a potential Fortnite x Eminem collaboration. They turned out to be right, as the video game developers have officially confirmed the collab with Slim Shady.

HYPEX @HYPEX (Thanks to Eminem is the ONLY artist playing on Fortnite's ICONs radio right now. Potential collab?(Thanks to @InTheShadeYT for letting me know) Eminem is the ONLY artist playing on Fortnite's ICONs radio right now. Potential collab? 😳🔥 (Thanks to @InTheShadeYT for letting me know) https://t.co/sVt550Z86s

Epic posted a tweet confirming the collaboration, but there has not been any confirmation regarding potential skins and other cosmetic items.

Fortnite x Eminem collaboration is here

Fortnite Battle Royale players have been using Kamehameha and enjoying the Dragon Ball Super collaboration lately. The huge anime collaboration was added on Tuesday, August 16, with the v21.40 update.

However, despite the size of this collaboration, Epic Games is working on bringing many other popular celebrities and brands to its video game. Eminem is one of the most famous rappers of all time and has been active for over three decades, which is why adding him to Fortnite would be perfect.

On August 17, Epic Games officially announced the Fortnite x Eminem collaboration. Unfortunately, this collaboration only includes the rapper's hits playing on the ICON radio station.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Eminem has taken over the Icon Radio Station if you are looking for something new to listen to while cruisin' around the Battle Royale Island Eminem has taken over the Icon Radio Station if you are looking for something new to listen to while cruisin' around the Battle Royale Island 🎶💿 https://t.co/5u80SJTW6F

The collaboration with Eminem is amazing, as a lot of Fortnite players enjoy his songs. Unfortunately, Epic Games has not revealed anything about his potential cosmetic items in the video game.

Epic has collaborated with many different artists in the past and some of them have gotten their own skins. Marshmello, Travis Scott, and Arianna Grande even had impressive concerts in the game.

The Fortnite x Eminem collaboration may only include some of the greatest hits of the popular rapper. However, this tweet could be just the beginning of something huge that will happen in the future.

Will Eminem get his skin or concert in Fortnite?

There have been three big concerts in Fortnite Battle Royale so far. Travis Scott, as controversial as he is, managed to get more than 45 million appearances during his concert.

Epic Games used many different special effects during Travis' virtual performance, including some never-seen-before effects. The popular rapper has achieved a lot of success thanks to Fortnite, and his new song became one of the most popular songs right after the event.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite just officially announced their collaboration with Eminem through the Fortnite Icon Radio, but no cosmetics news yet. Nothing is impossible tho now that they have some of form of agreement together! Fortnite just officially announced their collaboration with Eminem through the Fortnite Icon Radio, but no cosmetics news yet. Nothing is impossible tho now that they have some of form of agreement together!

Eminem has been a rapper much longer than Travis Scott. While there is no doubt that millions of players would join his concert, it is still unclear if Epic Games has plans on making this happen.

The Fortnite x Eminem collaboration, however, could bring some new cosmetic items to the game. The next major update is on Tuesday, August 30, so Epic Games could add Eminem's skin with it.

