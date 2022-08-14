Dragon Ball x Fortnite: Goku & Vegeta skins, Kame House, and everything we know so far

After weeks of rumors, leaks, and a whole lot of anticipation, Fortnite officially confirmed the Dragon Ball collaboration. The tweet has now crossed over 300K likes, a benchmark for the game on Twitter. However, keeping stats aside, there's a lot at stake for Epic Games.
According to the community, the collaboration will be grander than Naruto. Due to these expectations, it's obvious the developers will have to match them every step of the way.
Thanks to leaks, it's amply clear that's what they've been doing these past few months. That said, here's everything that's known about the upcoming collaboration.
All information available for Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration
1) Dragon Ball skins and cosmetics
Until now, four skins/outfits have been confirmed for the Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration. The first two were Goku and Vegeta, while Beerus was third.
As for the fourth one, while all indications point to Bulma, leakers are skeptical about it. While there is some proof of it being her, it's not a guarantee.
Aside from skins/outfits, according to leakers, two Gliders will also be added for the collaboration. The first one to be confirmed is Attack Ball. In the franchise, these are used for interstellar travel, and the occupants were low-level Saiyans sent as pathfinders.
The other Glider is speculated to be Frieza's Spaceship, but there's no confirmation of the same.
Nevertheless, as is tradition, Epic will likely add numerous Gliders and other cosmetic items for the collaboration. Speaking of which, the Flying Nimbus is also rumored to be added. Hopefully, more information will become available over the weekend.
2) Kame's House and POI on island
One of the most iconic places in the Dragon Ball universe is none other than Kame's House. Albeit simple in design, it's one of the places that is most easily recognizable to fans.
Due to this, when the collaboration was officially announced, a lobby background featuring Kame's House was leaked on social media.
Currently, Kame's House does not exist in Fortnite, but a similar structure referencing it can be seen in-game. Capsule Corp Bottle was found in front of the house, confirming the collaboration before the official announcement was made.
This leads to an all-important question: Will Kame's House be featured in-game?
Much like how Hidden Leaf Village was featured in-game via Creative Mode, the same will likely be done for Kame's House. While this may seem weird, there is some logic behind it.
Given the hype, if the POI were on the island, it would become a hot-drop zone. Landing there would be a death sentence.
Keeping it in Creative makes it easier for players to enjoy the POI without fighting for survival.
3) Release date and other information
As confirmed by Epic via social media, the Dragon Ball x Fortnite collaboration will begin on August 16. However, as of now, the developers have not provided a timeline.
Nevertheless, considering the date falls on a Tuesday, usually an update day, the collaboration will kick off after downtime ends.
Once it begins, it will likely continue until the end of the season, much like the first Naruto collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. During this time, loopers will be able to partake in Dragon Ball-themed challenges for XP and cosmetics rewards. These are yet to be revealed by leakers.
On that note, there will be emotes and mythical items from the Dragon Ball universe featured, according to veteran leaker HYPEX. While the emotes will be usable in any mode, the items may be limited to Creative and Battle Royale playlists. They will likely not be featured in Competitive.