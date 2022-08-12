Bandai shares first look at Goku & Vegeta Fortnite skins in new teaser

Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration was officially revealed a few hours ago. A tiny chair and an umbrella were also added to the game alongside the Capsule. With everything being confirmed, the crossover will kick off without a hitch on August 16.

Unfortunately, while the date is in place, no other information has been revealed yet. However, in what appears to be a leak, the silhouettes of two characters can be seen in an official poster related to the collaboration. These characters are none other than Goku and Vegeta.

Hype @DbsHype Dragon Ball X Fortnite: Goku & Vegeta silhouettes. Dragon Ball X Fortnite: Goku & Vegeta silhouettes. https://t.co/3uTnyk7ZK9

Goku and Vegeta's first look in Fortnite

Although a silhouette cannot provide a lot of information, the outline that defines the shape of the character itself can. According to eagle-eyed fans, the silhouettes showcased in the poster look similar to the character models from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

While this may seem like good guesswork, that's hardly the case. With the movie scheduled to release on August 26, having characters in Fortnite with a similar art style provides a lot of free advertising. It also ensures that synergy is maintained throughout the franchise.

Coming back to the art style, fans currently don't have much to say about it. Without the visualization of the final product, they've chosen not to speak.

Hopefully, over the weekend, leakers will be able to find more information and perhaps some visual aid for the upcoming Dragon Ball collaboration.

Dragon Ball already breaks records on Fortnite's Twitter

Despite the collaboration only being officially announced a few hours ago, the like count on the post has overtaken that of the Naruto teaser tweet. The Naruto post had 250.8K likes, while the Dragon Ball has 262.9K and counting.

It's clear that fans are excited for the collaboration, and rightfully so. While Naruto has been a huge deal in the world of anime, Dragon Ball is arguably bigger. Given that the first manga was published in 1984, it has a vast fan following across generations.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The Dragon Ball x Fortnite teaser tweet has officially become Fortnites most liked tweet, beating out the Naruto x Fortnite teaser tweet that got 250.8K likes & the Avengers Infinity War teaser tweet that got 250K likes! The Dragon Ball x Fortnite teaser tweet has officially become Fortnites most liked tweet, beating out the Naruto x Fortnite teaser tweet that got 250.8K likes & the Avengers Infinity War teaser tweet that got 250K likes! https://t.co/VBWiqW1jOt

Furthermore, with the number of people asking for Goku in Fortnite increasing over time, the developers see vast potential in terms of business. It's likely that this collaboration will have two stages, much like the Naruto one did. The first will begin this year in August, while a follow-up may occur sometime in the first half of 2023.

With dozens of characters to choose from, Epic Games has struck a proverbial goldmine in the form of Dragon Ball. While not every important character can be imported into the game as an outfit due to design constraints, they can still be added as something else.

With all that said and done, the Dragon Ball collaboration is bound to set a few new records in Fortnite's Item Shop. Given the hype build-up thus far, only good things are to be expected from the crossover.

In just five short days, loopers will be hot-dropping onto the island wearing one of the four skins scheduled to arrive in-game.

