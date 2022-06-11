Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero spoilers reveal everything from new forms to long-awaited victories

Earlier this afternoon, the first midnight screenings of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in Japanese theaters began letting out, resulting in a myriad of leaks hitting Twitter. The spoilers cover various aspects of the film, including cameos, post-film fates, and more.

Plenty of leaked information pertaining to the film is available as of writing, but there are two major highlights from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that fans are still discussing. These include the inclusion of two new forms in the film and the unexpected victory.

Follow along as this article breaks down every major spoiler from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

WARNING: DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO SPOILERS AHEAD

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero leaks take over Twitter and trend internationally

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO midnight screening starts in 23hrs in Japan! Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO midnight screening starts in 23hrs in Japan! 🔥 https://t.co/MrqLcLc2Ly

As mentioned above, the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film has officially finished its first screenings in Japanese theaters. In wake of said screenings letting out, plenty of spoilers for the film have been released already. We have both major and minor leaks, with some being more significant than the rest.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles

Its name is "Final Gohan."



Noticeable changes: White hair, Red eyes, SSJ hair (bangs in hair)



The movie doesn't explain this form, so wait for official articles for explanations.

#SuperHeroSpoilers GOHAN'S NEW FORM!!Its name is "Final Gohan."Noticeable changes: White hair, Red eyes, SSJ hair (bangs in hair)The movie doesn't explain this form, so wait for official articles for explanations. GOHAN'S NEW FORM!! 😍🔥Its name is "Final Gohan."Noticeable changes: White hair, Red eyes, SSJ hair (bangs in hair)The movie doesn't explain this form, so wait for official articles for explanations.#SuperHeroSpoilers https://t.co/sqlTisGdqq

One of the biggest spoilers, as revealed by the film, is the introduction of Gohan’s new form, dubbed "Final Gohan." It shows the half-Saiyan surpassing his Potential Unleashed transformation. His latest and greatest form gives him white, Super Saiyan style hair and red eyes.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles

(yes, that's what he names it)



Noticeable changes: He gets stronger, grows a little bigger, and has a logo on his back that comes outta nowhere.



#SuperHeroSpoilers "Orange Piccolo!"(yes, that's what he names it)Noticeable changes: He gets stronger, grows a little bigger, and has a logo on his back that comes outta nowhere. "Orange Piccolo!" 😯🔥(yes, that's what he names it)Noticeable changes: He gets stronger, grows a little bigger, and has a logo on his back that comes outta nowhere.#SuperHeroSpoilers https://t.co/lS98FaWQQz

Gohan isn’t the only one with a new form as it seems that Piccolo received a powerup from Shenron during the film. The new form is dubbed “Orange Piccolo” by the Namekian himself, as his skin turns orange, his frame becomes bigger and he develops a glowing, orange aura on his back.

This marks the second form for Piccolo, the other being the Super Namekian form. Gohan, on the other hand, now has four total confirmed forms that he can access, namely Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2, Potential Unleashed, and now Final Gohan. The implication of the form being named Final Gohan is that this is the peak of his power, at least for the foreseeable future.

While Goku and Vegeta take a backseat to Gohan and Piccolo throughout the film, their presence does not go unacknowledged. They can be seen training on Beerus’ planet alongside Broly. The film’s post-credits scene apparently shows the two fighting and then establishes that Vegeta is the victor in their bout, giving the Prince of All Saiyans a much-needed win over his rival.

While these three plot points are the major spoilers for the film, they’re definitely not all. Another very significant spoiler is the death of Gamma 2 in the film, which is apparently a sacrifice made to save Gohan from Cell. The film sees Cell appear as the final boss in a new form and persona, dubbed Max Monster, and this is the fight that prompts Gohan’s awakening of the Final Gohan form.

Also significant is the fate of the Red Ribbon Army executives, namely Dr. Hedo, Carmine, and Magenta. Dr. Hedo is said to be working at Capsule Corporation in the wake of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s events, likely indicating his involvement in future story arcs.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



Who knows, next time it could actually be Raditz who gets revived! 🤣



#SuperHeroSpoilers So, he survives.Who knows, next time it could actually be Raditz who gets revived! 🤣 So, he survives.Who knows, next time it could actually be Raditz who gets revived! 🤣#SuperHeroSpoilers https://t.co/cUpxRhiCd8

Carmine’s future following the events of the film is unknown, but many are presuming that he survives due to his death not being specifically shown. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero shows him getting knocked out by Pan, but he was not seen again in the duration of the film.

Finally, Magenta does not enjoy as the same luck as his colleagues. Dr. Hedo seems to have been spying on Magenta since leaving prison with a cybernetic hornet called Hachimaru. Hedo orders Hachimaru to kill his target in the film but spoilers say that it was too late by that time, likely indicating his premature death relative to the command being issued.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



She appears just for a quick cameo in a flashback.

And yes, Gero had two sons: Gebo (#16) and Hedo's Father.

But, Hedo's father's name isn't mentioned in the movie.



#SuperHeroSpoilers "Vomi" is Android 21's real name.She appears just for a quick cameo in a flashback.And yes, Gero had two sons: Gebo (#16) and Hedo's Father.But, Hedo's father's name isn't mentioned in the movie. "Vomi" is Android 21's real name.She appears just for a quick cameo in a flashback.And yes, Gero had two sons: Gebo (#16) and Hedo's Father.But, Hedo's father's name isn't mentioned in the movie.#SuperHeroSpoilers https://t.co/4EQJ4bTkfi

The quick cameo of Android 21 in the film, as well as the divulging of her real name Vomi, was also a significant spoiler. Vomi is, apparently, the wife of Dr. Gero, the mother of Gebo (Android #16), and also the mother of Dr. Hedo’s unnamed father. Her appearance in the film officially canonizes her within the franchise, with prior appearances being disputable in terms of canonicity.

Lastly, we have Pan, who is seen learning to fly in the movie when a purple blast threatens her life. Her talent is remarkable as she is learning to fly at the same age her father did when he was a child during Dragon Ball Z.

In summation

While Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero won’t be viewable in international theaters until the later summer months, spoilers will certainly hold over international fans until then. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero seems to be just as action-packed and exciting as the creators promised it would be in recent months.

Fans are incredibly excited about the latest spoilers, praising Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for its excellent production and the resurgence of Gohan and Piccolo as relevant characters. While canonical material beyond the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero must be released to confirm their role in future arcs, it’s almost certain that these latest forms will appear once again.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

