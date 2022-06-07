One Piece live-action reveals new cast members and BTS video during Netflix's Geeked Week

Netflix’s Geeked Week celebration kicked off earlier this morning, and with it came some exciting news for the One Piece live-action series. Geeked Week is meant to celebrate and announce news for Netflix’s original series, mainly in the live-action genre.

The One Piece live-action series had an exciting appearance during the first day’s events, showcasing a behind-the-scenes video of the set's construction and concept art. In addition, the series disclosed six new cast members and their roles, as well as a clue regarding the location of the production.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series.

One Piece live-action’s Geeked Week presence rewards fans for their patience

Geeked Week announcements

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix Prepare to set sail with Luffy and his “Straw Hat Pirates” on their quest for the worlds greatest treasure, the mysterious One Piece, in this behind-the-scenes video from the live-action remake of the biggest manga series of all time. Prepare to set sail with Luffy and his “Straw Hat Pirates” on their quest for the worlds greatest treasure, the mysterious One Piece, in this behind-the-scenes video from the live-action remake of the biggest manga series of all time. https://t.co/o4vQsX7OHF

As previously stated, Netflix's Geeked Week celebration began earlier this morning, and the One Piece live-action series was a part of it. The series unfortunately didn’t showcase a trailer, but did have a video to display for eager fans, as well as several cast announcements not previously made.

The above tweet shows the behind-the-scenes video in its entirety, with the initial introduction being made by Iñaki Godoy, Steve Maeda, and Matt Owens. The formermost is set to play protagonist Monkey D. Luffy in the highly-anticipated adaptation, while the latter two are showrunners, with the lattermost admittedly being a huge series fan.

After the introductions, concept art is shown for the ships Miss Love Duck, the Going Merry, and the Baratie. The Miss Love Duck is the ship “Iron Mace” Alvida is seen commanding when she’s first introduced in the story. The Going Merry is the Straw Hats’ ship, and the Baratie is the sea restaurant owned by Chef Zeff, where Sanji is first introduced.

A time lapse of the Baratie build was then shown after the concept art, with commentary from showrunners Steve Maeda and Matt Owens. Maeda mainly discusses the exciting challenges of building such grand sets, but he also provides fans an idea of the whereabouts of the production.

According to Maeda, the set crew is currently constructing Arlong’s Map Room, and has been doing so for “several weeks” up to this point. The room is most famously known for being where the ending sequence of Luffy versus Arlong plays out, which serves as an incredibly emotional moment for the series. Maeda seems to understand its significance, saying they want to be sure they get it right.

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Mantis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala join the cast of Netflix’s live action One Piece. Based on the widely popular series by Eiichiro Oda. Langley Kirkwood, Celeste Loots, Alexander Mantis, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala join the cast of Netflix’s live action One Piece. Based on the widely popular series by Eiichiro Oda. https://t.co/lwmoA9FXfa

Following the completion of the behind-the-scenes video, the following six new cast members were announced:

Chioma Umeala as Nojiko

Celeste Loots as Kaya

Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore

Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff

Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk

Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan

While no trailer or additional information for the One Piece live-action series was shown, fans are generally happy with the Geeked Week panel for the series. Furthermore, filming for the One Piece live-action series is nearing its end, with Arlong's Map Room being built and the Loguetown set appearing to be finished for quite some time.

