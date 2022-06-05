One Piece Episode 1020 recap: Nico Robin fights Black Maria, Sanji is saved

One Piece Episode 1020 is yet another setup for a Straw Hat fight, this time featuring Nico Robin.

Eiichiro Oda is still piecing together his board. In other words, there are several fights that still need to be arranged in the Onigashima Raid. Franky already got his, so now it's Robin's turn.

One Piece Episode 1020 might seem a little slow, but it does advance the plot in meaningful ways. There is quite a lot of action taking place, and our episode recap will cover the most important moments.

Here's a quick recap of One Piece Episode 1020

One Piece Episode 1020: Black Maria pummels Sanji

Sanji is not having a good time right now (Image via Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Over at the Grand Banquet Hall, Sanji is being kicked around by Black Maria's female subordinates. After waking up from his brutal attack, Sanji finds himself stuck yet again in Black Maria's spider webs.

She brings up a devious plan to lure Nico Robin into her chambers, with Sanji as the main bait. Black Maria even uses brass knuckles to beat Sanji into submission. Much to her shock, he does end up calling Robin for help, which is broadcast to everybody in Onigashima.

One Piece Episode 1020: The Red Scabbard's locations are revealed

Kaido has surveillance in the entire area (Image via Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Bao Huang interrupts the proceedings by revealing the main location of the Red Scabbards. Shortly after Kaido defeated the samurai, they were teleported to safety by Trafalgar Law.

The Beasts Pirates use surveillance units known as Marys. These small animals are robots designed to secretly spy on people. King immediately orders someone to kill the Red Scabbards. Black Maria volunteers, but Kaido's right-hand man is rather skeptical.

One Piece Episode 1020: King has a showdown with Marco

King finally encounters Marco the Phoenix. After a short banter, they decide to fight each other. Given their fire manipulation, along with their ability to fly, this matchup will definitely be an exciting one. However, viewers will have to wait until the next episode to find out what happens.

One Piece Episode 1020: Carrot struggles against Perospero

Carrot and Wanda have given it their all against Perospero, who is partially responsible for Pedro's death in Whole Cake Island. They have a chance to settle the score right here in Wano Country.

Perospero is bloodied and bruised, but he still manages to trap the Minks with his candy powers. Viewers are even given a brief flashback to Pedro's death. However, Carrot uses her Electro abilities to break them out of the candy prison. Perospero manages to block a direct hit from her shortly afterwards.

Growing bored of them, Perospero catches Wanda inside a candy net. He then creates a giant Candy Maiden with his Devil Fruit, making it fall on Wanda as Carrot watches.

One Piece Episode 1020: Hyogoro retuns to his prime

The Ice Oni virus is taking effect (Image via Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

Queen's virus continues to spread throughout the Live Floor. In the previous episode, Hyogoro was attacked by somebody under the effects of Ice Oni. His fingernails are starting to grow as he begins a transformation process. The nearby Yakuza bosses can't help but notice the sudden changes.

One Piece Episode 1020: Nico Robin rescues Sanji

Black Maria argues with Sanji over the merits of his chivarlous personality. Suddenly, One Piece Episode 1020 witnesses a major turning point. Using her Devil Fruit powers, Nico Robin strikes down Black Maria with her Gigantesco Mano: Spank technique. It's strong enough to send the spider woman crashing into the ground. Sanji is extremely grateful for the timely save.

Final thoughts

These past few episodes have definitely set up all the upcoming Straw Hat matches. Franky is currently dealing with Sasaki, while Nico Robin is taking care of Black Maria. The Tobiroppo aren't going to make it easy for them.

Sanji fans might be conflicted with One Piece Episode 1020. Detractors will lament the way he's portrayed as weak and unwilling to fight back. Meanwhile, supporters will appreciate the way he placed his trust in Nico Robin. For better or for worse, Sanji never hits women in this series.

Truth be told, some viewers might be growing impatient with these setup episodes. After the hypeworthy Roof Piece moments, anything less exciting is bound to disappoint. One Piece Episode 1020 does its job, but it's never going to reach the heights of Zoro cutting into Kaido's scales.

