One Piece Episode 1006: Yamato saves Momonosuke, Queen unleashes Ice Oni virus

Tensions are already high, but One Piece Episode 1006 raises the stakes even further.

The Onigashima Raid is taking a heavy toll on both sides right now. There is so much going on that a lot of the action switches back and forth. Whether it's the Live Floor or the top of the Skull Dome, everybody is making their move in One Piece Episode 1006.

Shinobu and Momonosuke run into trouble when they encounter the Armored Division. Queen is also causing a commotion in the Live Floor. Meanwhile, the Red Scabbards are struggling against the mighty force of Kaido. While everything seems hopeless, nobody is giving up just yet.

"I Won't Forgive Him! Chopper's Determination!"- Here are the main highlights for One Piece Episode 1006

One Piece Episode 1006 is a good showcase for several characters. Although it's looking bleak for the alliance, they are not going down so easily. Many of them even get a chance to save the day.

Yamato protects Momonosuke at the last possible moment

Yamato strikes a pose (Image via Toei Animation)

Shinobu and Momonosuke try making their escape, only to run into the Armored Division. Led by Sasaki, he orders his men to eliminate Oden's son. Shinobu tries everything she can to save Momonosuke, but she gets knocked back by a Gifter.

Momonosuke is about to be executed when Yamato makes a timely arrival. The flashy animation truly shined in this episode, specifically with Yamato's attack sequence. She easily finishes off the gifter, with Sasaki looking on with shock.

Queen unleashes the Ice Oni virus on everybody

The Live Floor is not the safest place to be right now (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1006 truly highlights the difference between Chopper and Queen. The latter uses his medical expertise for his own sick amusement.

Queen demonstrates his newly created virus by spreading it through the Live Floor. Known as the Ice Oni, it turns its victims into frozen demons. Queen doesn't care if this infects friends or foes, just as long as he can get a good laugh out of it.

After Queen unleashes this deadly virus, Chopper name drops the title of the episode. The good hearted doctor makes his intentions very clear. Chopper will do everything he can to stop the spread of the virus.

Hamlet and Fourtricks make their debut

The results are predictable (Image via Toei Animation)

These SMILE users have become a meme in the One Piece community, mainly due to their ridiculous designs. Nonetheless, they make a memorable entrance in One Piece Episode 1006. The overconfident duo tried to stop the Straw Hats from proceeding any further.

However, both Hamlet and Fourtricks pose no threat whatsoever. Sanji and Jinbei make very quick work of them. Jinbei even walks right in front of their introductory text boxes.

The Red Scabbards remain firm in their resolve

They are not going down without a fight (Image via Toei Animation)

When Kaido is done playing around, he becomes a very dangerous combatant. The Red Scabbards find out the hard way after Kiku loses her arm. Kin'emon has to cauterize her wound just so they can continue.

Nonetheless, the Red Scabbards aren't giving up just yet. When Kaido describes how samurai should die honorable deaths, Kin'emon bluntly refutes him. If they go down, it's not going to be against Kaido.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul