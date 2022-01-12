One Piece episode 1006: Where to watch, spoilers, and more

The One Piece anime returned this past weekend with episode 1005, and fans are already looking forward to One Piece episode 1006. The preview for One Piece episode 1006 seems to portray a fascinating episode.

With the anime taking a break and the manga intermittently releasing throughout January, fans are concerned about the anime’s release schedule.

As of this writing, there are no more expected breaks for the anime, and fans can expect One Piece episode 1006 to be released on schedule.

Note: One Piece episode 1006 spoilers ahead.

One Piece episode 1006 marks anime’s return to regular release schedule for January 2022

Expected spoilers

YonkouProductions @YonkouProd One Piece Episodes 1006-1009 Titles:



1006: I Won't Forgive You! Chopper's Determination

1007: Zoro's Pursuit! Ice Oni in Oni Tag.

1008: Nami Surrenders!? Ulti's Fierce Headbutt

1009: Sasaki's Onslaught - Armored Division VS Yamato One Piece Episodes 1006-1009 Titles: 1006: I Won't Forgive You! Chopper's Determination 1007: Zoro's Pursuit! Ice Oni in Oni Tag. 1008: Nami Surrenders!? Ulti's Fierce Headbutt1009: Sasaki's Onslaught - Armored Division VS Yamato

The title for the upcoming episode is confirmed as “The Power of Ice Oni! A New Version of the Plague Rounds!” which is different from what previously reported leaks claimed.

Based on the preview alone, it seems a confrontation between Nami, Usopp, and Ulti is imminent. Furthermore, it seems fans can once more expect to see the Akazaya Nine versus Kaido in One Piece episode 1006.

Looking at the likely corresponding manga chapters, One Piece episode 1006 should be covering the Yamato section of chapter 993 and a majority of chapter 994. As fans saw in episode 1005, Kikunojo recently lost her arm to an attack from Kaido. This is the ending scene of chapter 993, and chapter 994 opens with the Scabbards addressing this situation.

The section of chapter 993, skipped for episode 1005, was Yamato catching up to Shinobu and Momonosuke and saving them from Sasaki and his soldiers. The 1006 preview indicates this scene will certainly be included in the episode, so chapter 993 will be fully adapted with that scene’s inclusion.

Fans can also expect to see Queen hand Scratchmen Apoo the antidote for the Ice Oni virus, which Zoro gives chase to obtain. Chopper will also be featured in these scenes, and the episode will likely close with Yamato finally speaking to and getting to know Shinobu and Momonosuke.

Where and when to watch

Episode 1006 is slated for Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 9:00 PM EST. The episode will be available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll shortly after its Japanese airing, thanks to the company’s Simulcast agreements.

Fans can also find the entire One Piece series on the streaming sites, including nearly every movie and special episode aired to date. Furthermore, the platforms also carry both subbed and dubbed versions of the series, with the dub having recently finished the Dressrosa arc.

In summation

The One Piece anime is set to return to a weekly schedule with the upcoming and seemingly exciting episode. With the Wano arc getting more exciting week by week, fans could pick no better time than now to catch up on all the latest episodes.

Both the One Piece anime and manga have had an inconsistent release schedule throughout January. While the anime returns to a regular schedule this week, the manga will, unfortunately, continue an intermittent release schedule throughout the month.

Also Read Article Continues below

Be sure to keep up with all the latest One Piece manga, live-action, and film news as 2022 progresses.

Edited by R. Elahi