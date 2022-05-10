One Piece Episode 1016: Roof Piece continues, the three captains' game, and more

One Piece Episode 1016 was released this past weekend, much to the celebration of fans everywhere. The prior episode saw the beginning of Roof Piece, one of the most highly anticipated sections of the Onigashima Raid, which One Piece episode 1016 continues in stellar fashion.

One Piece Episode 1016 is rife with funny, heartwarming, and exciting moments that perfectly encapsulate everything the series offers. The anime is doing a fantastic job of adapting one of the most beloved sections of the manga thus far, and One Piece episode 1016 continues that trend.

Follow along as this article breaks down One Piece episode 1016.

One Piece Episode 1016 sees Roof Piece continue as Worst Generation vs. Yonko begins

One Piece Episode 1016: Red Roc aftermath

One Piece Episode 1016, entitled "The Battle of the Monsters! The Three Stubborn Captains!" begins where the prior episode had left off. Big Mom is shouting out to Kaido, asking how he could let that happen, while Luffy defiantly stares down the still-injured Yonko.

Kaido begins wondering how his attack worked against him, while Big Mom starts ranting at Luffy for claiming the title of King of the Pirates. Her anger is then redirected towards Kaido, who she claims to be joking about after Straw Hat's punch.

Zoro, meanwhile, recognizes the attack's effectiveness is due to Ryou, the Haki which Hyogoro had taught Luffy in Udon prison. Kid, meanwhile, wonders aloud what it is, prompting Zoro to explain what Ryou is.

Killer laughs at the concept of a chance of winning, while Law angrily says he has something to say to Luffy. The lattermost, meanwhile, is being lectured on what it means to be the Pirate King by Big Mom as Kaido stands back up.

#OP 🐐 CR: OPM greatness @Cr7goat3 All I want from life now. Is for One Piece 1016 to be a great episode . All I want from life now. Is for One Piece 1016 to be a great episode . https://t.co/S8kQjQ89YA

The Onigashima resident then wonders what happened to Luffy after their fight in Kuri, where Kaido definitively won in essentially a single blow. He continues, saying he didn’t catch his attention at that time, as he rises and looks at Luffy.

His eyes widen as visions of Gol D. Roger, Whitebeard, Kozuki Oden, Shanks, and Rocks D. Xebec appear. As this happens, Kaido says that he only knows a few people capable of fighting him, followed by these silhouettes appearing behind Luffy.

He asks himself if the latter genuinely says he’s as good as “those guys” who can fight even with him. Kaido then yells out Luffy’s name, calling him a fledgling punk for thinking he’s that great that he can fight a deadly battle versus Kaido.

Zoro, meanwhile, comments on Kaido’s relaxed smile, while Killer says the group should all get ready to go to hell together. Kaido and Luffy each prepare an attack that seems to lead to a clash of Conqueror’s Haki. Big Mom begins singing to kill them all and that everyone and everything will be destroyed.

Suddenly, the clash stops, and Kaido laughs as Luffy receives a premonition of the imminent attack thanks to his Future Sight Observation Haki. He can barely dodge the blast in time, saying it was too fast even if he did predict the attack.

Big Mom, meanwhile, butts in saying that trash should be burned, calling upon Prometheus to help out. Zoro suddenly rushes to his captain’s aid, using Kin’emon’s Foxfire Style Flame-Rend technique. Luffy compliments Zoro as the latter lands and jokes that he stole the technique.

Meanwhile, Kaido was preparing an attack which Zoro sensed, warning Luffy not to let his guard down for even a moment against the Yonko. As the lattermost realizes the attack is coming, Kaido swings his kanabo down as One Piece episode 1016 plays its eyecatchers.

One Piece Episode 1016: Pleasure Hall Problems

Below Zero🥶 @B3LOW_Z3RO



Law getting ready to throw rocks at Kaido is mad funny Sanji needs to stop taking screen time from Roof Piece The anime making it seem like Zoro and Killer genuinely blitzed Kaido is wild And Kaido’s Top 5 is valid ‍



#ONEPIECE1016 My thoughts on One Piece episode 1016:Law getting ready to throw rocks at Kaido is mad funnySanji needs to stop taking screen time from Roof PieceThe anime making it seem like Zoro and Killer genuinely blitzed Kaido is wildAnd Kaido’s Top 5 is valid My thoughts on One Piece episode 1016: Law getting ready to throw rocks at Kaido is mad funny😂Sanji needs to stop taking screen time from Roof Piece 😐The anime making it seem like Zoro and Killer genuinely blitzed Kaido is wild 😆And Kaido’s Top 5 is valid 😮‍💨#ONEPIECE1016 https://t.co/Fs0uS0qMfa

One Piece Episode 1016 returns from its eyecatchers with a perspective centered on Sanji. He begins begging for this to stop, telling himself not to get fooled by the women present. He, unfortunately, does allow himself to get fooled, calling his current predicament heaven rather than the hell it truly is.

Black Maria laughs at this, asking him if he needs to go anywhere. Sanji tells her to cut it out and asks her if she thinks he has time to stay here, while an internalized version of himself appears and says he’ll stay there forever. Sanji says that this isn’t the time for this and that he has to go, demanding to be untied.

Black Maria counters this claim, saying he likes writhing while asking what the point of being in a hurry is anymore. She tells him to stay there forever and that she won’t go anywhere.

Sanji responds, saying he has to get out of here when the internalized version of himself happily pops back up, saying he’ll stay forever, which Sanji angrily dismisses.

Henry Thurlow @henry_thurlow You can see some of my work in the Next-episode-preview for One Piece 1017.

1017 will be the most I have EVER contributed to a single episode of anime. I animated & clean up 2 whole minutes & storyboarded the first 1/4 of the episode making it my storyboarding debut on TV anime! You can see some of my work in the Next-episode-preview for One Piece 1017.1017 will be the most I have EVER contributed to a single episode of anime. I animated & clean up 2 whole minutes & storyboarded the first 1/4 of the episode making it my storyboarding debut on TV anime! https://t.co/33UrlkZbMw

He says that he has things to do, and he has to escape. Black Maria laughs, teasing and saying he wants to stay here forever and that they should have some fun. Sanji again reaffirms his desire to leave, as the internalized version once more pops up and contradicts this.

Black Maria approaches him, asking him to answer her question, while Sanji tells her to get away. The internalized version of Sanji continuously pops up and is shoved back down throughout this sequence, which culminates in Black Maria asking where his crewmates are.

This prompts Sanji to finally use the Diable Jambe to escape, as he says he wishes he could stay in heaven. As he bids farewell to the women, he hilariously thinks he shall return, while Black Maria laughs and attempts to recapture him with webs. These attempts prove unsuccessful, prompting the other women present to corner him.

Bchargoistheartist94 (she/her) @Bchargoisthear1 Plus, Sanji is able to control his temptation while confronting Black Maria 🕷 and Luffy’s scene, WOW!!🤩

#onepiece1016 #ONEPIECE One Piece Episode 1016 is out! I love the heavy dark and vibrant colors in this episode!🖤Plus, Sanji is able to control his temptation while confronting Black Maria 🕷 and Luffy’s scene, WOW!!🤩 #ONEPIECE spoilers #anime One Piece Episode 1016 is out! I love the heavy dark and vibrant colors in this episode!🖤💙💜❤️💛💚 Plus, Sanji is able to control his temptation while confronting Black Maria 🕷 and Luffy’s scene, WOW!!🤩🙌#onepiece1016 #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECEspoilers #anime https://t.co/TgKi9w5oZ0

Once cornered, Sanji expectedly sticks to his morals and stops his breakout offensive, recognizing that he’s in a bind. He notices webs near his feet, apologizing to the ladies as he uses them to wrap them up.

Somewhat annoyingly, his perverted side comes back out again, essentially relishing in being able to do what he disapproved of, which led him here in the first place. This then leads to a bit where he spins the women around with the webs, as they say, “that’s naughty!” in return.

Thankfully, Sanji at least shows some remorse for his actions once the initial thrill wears off. Black Maria then approaches him, reprimanding him for pretending to be a good man while he abandons women to chase his dreams.

He ignites the Diable Jambe as she continues, saying he does as he likes and uses violence to dominate women. This angers Sanji, who is further provoked by Black Maria telling him to kick her. She claims he enjoys kicking people as tension grows in the scene between the two.

Khaluffy @Khaluffy



#ONEPIECE1016 One Piece episode 1016 was... aight. Not a fan of the flashbacks and Sanji's part didn't fit. The overall direction was up and down. I liked the animation when Zoro and Killer clashed with Kaido. 1017 looks promising tho... Naotoshi Shida is back. One Piece episode 1016 was... aight. Not a fan of the flashbacks and Sanji's part didn't fit. The overall direction was up and down. I liked the animation when Zoro and Killer clashed with Kaido. 1017 looks promising tho... Naotoshi Shida is back. #ONEPIECE1016

Reaffirming his morals, Sanji says that he’d rather die than kick a woman, which causes Black Maria to laugh and call him cute while questioning how he’s survived this long. She attributes it to his friends while asking him to tell her about them, especially Nico Robin.

Sanji refuses without hesitation, which Black Maria comments on and says makes her jealous. Using her Devil Fruit, she begins climbing the walls while saying she’ll ask his body about Nico Robin.

One Piece Episode 1016: Roof Piece continues

One Piece Episode 1016 then returns to the Onigashima Skull Dome Rooftop, where Roof Piece is still going strong. One Piece Episode 1016 picks up where it last left off, as Zoro warns Luffy about Kaido’s imminent attack and not letting his guard down in this fight.

Law can save Luffy at the last second in a beautifully animated scene using his Shambles technique, which replaces him with a cubed rock. Kaido makes contact with the rock, resulting in an incredibly destructive attack that would’ve done serious damage to Luffy had it landed.

Luffy begins thanking Law for the assistance when the latter reminds him that they formed an alliance and are equals. The former is understandably confused, as the latter says he would move the Scabbards downstairs anyway. However, his being asked to do so by Luffy made it look like he followed his order.

This prompts the three captains to begin prodding each other as Kid congratulates Luffy on his new subordinate. He calls the two losers, saying he doesn’t care if one loser subordinates the other, prompting the two to call Kid losers in return.

Zoro and Killer look on in contempt as Luffy and Law begin poking fun at Kid for hanging out in the back. Big Mom cuts in, ordering them to stop their bickering and remember where they are.

She launches fireballs at the group, which Luffy then turns into a game, saying whoever dodges first loses. The other two criticize his train of thought and say they won’t partake, prompting Luffy to respond that they’re losers.

The three continue making fun of each other as the fireballs approach, with no one moving out of the way. In a hilarious scene reminiscent of the Straw Hats seeing Zoro’s wanted poster, each captain makes a face as the fireballs approach, clearly wishing to dodge but waiting until the others do so first.

As expected, this ends in all three being hit with the attack, prompting Zoro to call them idiots and Big Mom to sarcastically wonder who’ll be King of the Pirates now. Kaido interrupts, saying he wants to see how strong they are, which Big Mom can’t understand.

The three captains begin bickering over who did and didn’t move as Zoro and Killer, who Zoro calls and recognizes as Kamazon, prepare their own offensives. Kaido approaches the two as they reminisce on their last battle, as all three prepare their attacks.

Each readiers their weapon in a beautifully animated sequence as an aura surrounds them, and the two groups rush each other. Zoro uses a Rengoku Onigiri here, which does make contact with Kaido. However, the cut was too shallow, which he even realized in the immediate aftermath of the offensive.

Kaido seems in pain but begins laughing shortly after, saying he’s impressed with, presumably, Zoro. The lattermost, in return, says he must unleash Enma’s power a little more.

Luffy and the captains, meanwhile, call out to Kaido, saying they’ll finish him in one go. Kaido teases them and asks Luffy to say it again, as the latter transforms into his Gear Fourth Bounceman form.

Kid prepares a Punk Rotten and Law a Room, as Kaido laughs and says that the three are like monsters. As Luffy rushes Kaido and begins throwing a punch, One Piece episode 1016 ends, playing 1017’s preview afterward.

One Piece Episode 1016: In summation

One Piece Episode 1016 continues the exciting story section of Roof Piece spectacularly. While the Sanji section constituting One Piece episode 1016’s middle third was a little annoying and repetitive, the overall episode was still of fantastic quality.

One Piece Episode 1016 captured all of the series’ best qualities, from action to comedy and everything in between. Of particular highlight from One Piece Episode 1016 was undoubtedly the combative Roof Piece sections of the episode.

Although not as beautifully animated as episode 1015, One Piece episode 1016 certainly gave its audience an above-average viewing experience in animation and overall episode quality.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, live-action, and video game news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy One Piece episode 1016? Yup, it was awesome! Nope, too much Sanji! 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar