10 reasons why Kaido from One Piece is the strongest living character

Kaido is arguably the most dangerous fighter in the One Piece series.

The One Piece world is ruled by the rich and powerful. Whether it's the World Government or a band of pirate thieves, strength means everything in the series. However, there is not a single character who embodies this mindset more than Kaido of the Beasts.

The premature deaths of Gol D. Roger and Edward Newgate leave Kaido as the single most powerful character in One Piece. The monstrous beast certainly lived up to this legendary reputation in the series.

Why Kaido from One Piece is the strongest character in the series

10) The narrative outright describes him as the strongest creature

When Kaido first showed up back in the Dressrosa arc, he was described as follows:

"People often say, 'If it's one-on-one, Kaido will win.' On land, sea, and air... among all living things, he is a pirate who is known as the 'strongest creature.'"

Kaido proceeded to survive a 10,000-meter drop from the Ballon Terminal. However, all it did was give him a minor headache.

9) He rarely takes permanent damage

Throughout decades of combat in One Piece, Kaido has rarely taken significant damage. The only two characters to ever give him a permanent scar were Kozuki Oden 20 years ago and Roronoa Zoro during the Onigashima Raid. Both men used the cursed blade Enma to do the deed.

More impressively, Kaido survived both attacks before launching his own. Most characters in the series would've been taken out instantly by these powerful swordsmen.

8) Kaido has the largest bounty of any living character

During the Wano Country arc, it was revealed that Kaido has a bounty of 4,611,100,000 berries. While bounties aren't a complete measure of strength, they still indicate a character's threat level in the series.

The World Government currently believes that Kaido is the most dangerous menace to their operations.

7) He can use future sight if he wants to

luke @eustassvinsmoke He didn’t even care to use future sight until now. Kaido is insane. #ONEPIECE1042 He didn’t even care to use future sight until now. Kaido is insane. #ONEPIECE1042 https://t.co/yLncJYjttE

During his heated third round with Luffy at the Onigashima Raid, Kaido casually revealed his mastery of Observation Haki. He used his future sight abilities to swiftly dodge Luffy in his Gear Fourth Snakeman form.

The ability to see into the future is a major advantage in One Piece fights. The fact that Kaido can use it makes him even more broken. He only takes hits because he wants to take hits. Kaido really is just that strong as a fighter.

6) Kaido knows every type of Haki

Very few One Piece characters are masters of a single category, let alone three. Kaido is among the elite characters who can use all forms of Haki, allowing him to clash with super heavyweights like Big Mom.

Whether it's Armament Haki to strengthen attacks or Observation Haki to skillfully evade them, One Piece fighters need this power system to survive.

It should be noted that Trafalgar Law couldn't even use his Devil Fruit abilities to move Kaido around because of his strong Haki.

5) Shuron Hakke is a versatile technique

Wamiq @Phoenixbrand_ #ONEPIECE1042



Kaido's Shuron Hakke is the best power-up I've seen in a while. So many fun personalities Kaido's Shuron Hakke is the best power-up I've seen in a while. So many fun personalities #ONEPIECE1042 Kaido's Shuron Hakke is the best power-up I've seen in a while. So many fun personalities 😂 https://t.co/JdhqjTbkqZ

When in a drunken state, Kaido becomes very unpredictable in his movements (via Shuron Hakke). Not only does his Haki become stronger, but he can also alternate between his Zoan forms.

Kaido can go from being a human to a dragon within a second. Unlike most One Piece moves, these attacks depend on his state of mind.

4) He can take out strong enemies in a single hit

Kaido often coats his attacks with Conqueror's Haki, thanks to a very advanced technique. This was best seen at the beginning of the Wano Country arc, where he quickly took out Luffy in a single hit.

Keep in mind that Luffy was in Gear Fourth, which helped him overcome powerful enemies like Donquixote Doflamingo and Charlotte Cracker.

Kaido also demonstrated his knockout blows during the Onigashima Raid, where he did the same to the Red Scabbards and Supernovas. Even One Piece characters like Roronoa Zoro and Trafalgar Law aren't safe from Kaido and his devastating attacks.

3) Kaido’s Devil Fruit is immensely powerful

During the God Valley incident, Big Mom gave Kaido his Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit.

The fruit allows Kaido to freely transform into a powerful azure dragon. He can also use elemental powers like fiery blasts and even cause massive tornadoes.

Additionally, Zoan users in One Piece get a massive boost in their physical stats. Kaido's offensive and defensive capabilities are that much stronger now.

2) His endurance is straight-up legendary

Kaido withstood untold amounts of punishment within the Onigashima Raid. Here are some of the most prominent examples of direct attacks he took:

A redirected Bolo Breath from Raizo

Paradise Waterfall from the most powerful Red Scabbards

Luffy's Gear Fourth attacks, such as Kong Gattling

Killer's Sonic Scyther

Law's Injection Shot and Gamma Knife

Kid's Punk Slam

Zoro's Dragon Twister and Ashura

Luffy's new Conqueror Haki attacks

Yamato's Raimei Hakke and Shinsoku Hakujaku

Luffy's Over Kong Gun

A few of these moves would easily take out the vast majority of One Piece characters. However, Kaido got back up and continued fighting, while most of his opponents were eventually taken out.

1) Kaido can fight multiple opponents at once

Most One Piece characters would die if they were in Kaido's position in the Onigashima Raid.

Over the course of the Onigashima Raid, he did the following:

Took on the Red Scabbards after they performed a sneak attack

Defended himself against the Supernovas (Luffy, Kid, Law, Killer, and Zoro)

Fought his daughter Yamato to a standstill

Engaged with Luffy for a third straight time

Keep in mind that Kaido did all this while holding up the island he was fighting on. He took on the strongest characters that One Piece had to offer and still had more than enough stamina left.

