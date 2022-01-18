5 strongest Conqueror's Haki users in One Piece (& 5 who still have a long way to go)

As of late, One Piece seems to be putting more priority on Conqueror’s Haki, especially, Advanced Conqueror’s Haki. What was already an important and necessary skill becomes even more integral as the Wano arc approaches its conclusion.

The introduction of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki over the past year has truly redefined what strength means in One Piece. Furthermore, this has introduced a new way of viewing the relative strength of One Piece’s ever-growing cast of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki users.

Here are the five strongest Conqueror’s Haki users in One Piece and five more who still have a long way to go.

Five impeccable users of Conqueror's Haki in One Piece along with five novices

Five strongest Conqueror’s Haki users in One Piece

1) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in the Wano arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Series protagonist and recent Advanced Conqueror’s Haki (ACoC) user, Monkey D. Luffy, already has a strong case for his inclusion here. His ACoC thus far has seemed to be on par with, if not superior to Kaido's, especially in recent chapters. Luffy even recognizes Kaido’s ACoC as growing stronger, yet still he is able to keep up and damage the Yonko.

2) Kaido

Kaido as seen in the anime's Wano arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Kaido is another of the strongest Conqueror’s Haki users in One Piece, wielding ACoC as well. The fight between him and Luffy has seen them both constantly evolving in terms of their base Conqueror’s and ACoC.

Interestingly, both are visibly enjoying the process. In light of his reputation as The Strongest Creature, Kaido’s inclusion here should be no surprise.

3) Gol D. Roger

Gol D. Roger as seen during the anime's Wano arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Despite being deceased for over 20 years, Gol D. Roger is still undoubtedly one of the strongest Conqueror’s Haki users. His clash with Whitebeard cements this notion, with the two sending shockwaves through the island as well as the sea during their battle.

Being the "King of the Pirates" as well as clashing on even ground with Whitebeard for three days solidifies his inclusion here.

4) Edward Newgate

Whitebeard as seen during the series' Wano arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Better known as Whitebeard, the Strongest Man in the World, Newgate was undoubtedly one of the strongest Conqueror’s Haki users. Long before the ability was given a name, his clash with Shanks introduced fans to its mysterious power.

Further confirmation of his ACoC powers as well as Shank’s reputation as one of the strongest Conqueror’s Haki users is enough for Whitebeard’s appearance here.

5) Big Mom

Big Mom as seen in the anime's Whole Cake Island arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Able to use standard Conqueror’s Haki as well as ACoC, Big Mom is undoubtedly one of the most intimidating Conqueror’s Haki users in One Piece. Her stature as a Yonko also solidifies this fact. Each member of the eminent group is suspected to have this ability, with Shanks being the only one yet to exhibit it.

Big Mom's clash with Kaido as well as Luffy further confirm she’s amongst the strongest Conqueror’s Haki users in the series.

Five Conqueror’s Haki users in One Piece who still have a long way to go

1) Charlotte Katakuri

Katakuri as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Like nearly everyone else on this list, Katakuri is a Conqueror’s Haki user who has yet to awaken ACoC. While his Conqueror’s Haki is fierce, Luffy was able to withstand it and eventually beat him to leave Whole Cake Island.

Katakuri will almost certainly awaken ACoC at some point in the future, considering the likelihood of him taking over the Big Mom Pirates.

2) Eustass Kidd

Kidd seen during the anime's Wano arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Kidd is also someone who needs to awaken his ACoC to truly become one of the strongest Conqueror’s Haki users on the seas. Although fierce in his own right, he simply can’t be counted as one of the strongest Conqueror’s Haki users.

Without ACoC, it’s simply not a feasible claim given the current One Piece landscape.

3) Donquixote Doflamingo

Doflamingo as seen in the anime's Dressrosa arc. (Image via Toei Animation)

Former Shichibukai and King of Dressrosa, Donquixote Doflamingo is yet another formidable fighter who lacks a key ability. While he’s certainly the top choice in other areas, Doflamingo’s lack of ACoC makes him ineligible to be one of the strongest Conqueror’s Haki users.

Furthermore, it's ambiguous if Doflamingo could unlock this ability, given his current Impel Down situation.

4) Portgas D. Ace

Ace as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Portgas D. Ace, unlike many others on this list, needed to work on his Conqueror’s Haki for the sole fact that he never learned how to control it. While it's unfortunately not an option anymore, Ace was undoubtedly a poster child for One Piece characters who needed to work on their Conqueror’s. As a result, the fan-favorite is essentially one of the weakest Conqueror’s Haki users in the series.

5) Roronoa Zoro

Zoro as seen in the One Piece anime. (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro’s inclusion on this list is somewhat unique in that he is the only one who has awakened his ACoC. Unfortunately for Zoro and fans, King did not use ACoC and fans couldn’t compare Zoro’s relative skill with the technique.

As a result, the swordsman's relative ranking is still in question. Furthermore, Zoro also recently awakened his standard Conqueror’s Haki, something he’ll likely need to train.

