Sanji's actor from One Piece live-action roasts Zoro when asked about the strongest Straw Hat Pirate

Netflix's One Piece live-action series is set to premiere on August 31, 2023, much to the hype and anticipation of fans worldwide. The official trailer for the show has managed to impress a large portion of the audience and raised their expectations of the series becoming a success.

In a recent interview with GamesRadar+, Taz Skylar, the actor playing Sanji in the One Piece live-action series, gave a witty response when asked who was the most powerful member of the Straw Hats. The actor gave a well-balanced response while also taking a playful jab at his rival crewmate, Zoro.

One Piece live-action: Taking a look at Taz Skylar’s answer as to who is the most powerful Straw Hat Pirate

Q) Who is the most powerful member of the Straw Hat crew in your opinion?



Q) Who is the most powerful member of the Straw Hat crew in your opinion?

Taz Skylar (Sanji): "[long, deep laugh] Well, it's definitely not going to be who you know I'm not going to say, but…

In the interview conducted by GamesRadar+, Taz Skylar, the actor playing Sanji, answered a few questions about his character and the series. His witty and insightful responses embodied how Sanji might answer these questions, making fans feel satisfied with Skylar being cast as Sanji.

One answer that caught the attention of fans was when Skylar roasted Zoro while answering who he thought was the most powerful member of the Straw Hats crew. Skylar's answer was witty and deviated from what fans expected.

"Well, it's definitely not going to be who you know I'm not going to say, but I'll go with Luffy. I'll go with Luffy, because you know what? There is a real power in optimism, and he has that in buckets. Way more than whatever someone can do with a kick, a sword, a bo staff, or a slingshot."

The actor surprised fans by choosing Luffy over Sanji. According to him, there's real power in optimism, and no one holds that power more than Luffy. Skylar went on to explain that someone can do way more with optimism than they can with weapons.

He said that Luffy can achieve more with his optimism than Sanji can with his kicks, Zoro with his swords, Nami with her Bo Staff, and Usopp with his slingshot. He slyly avoided bringing up the rivalry between Sanji and Zoro and used the statement to take a playful jab at Zoro for not being the strongest.

Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece live-action series (Image via Tomorrow Studios)

Skylar's response was witty, and he managed to shift the focus from one's physical power to the power of hope. When all else is lost, a warrior fans the flames of hope and fights with all his might against all odds. Luffy is a man who is the embodiment of this very idea as he challenges everything from the World Government, Celestial Dragons to even Emperors of the Sea.

Luffy has liberated entire countries and has gone against all odds, giving people hope. Even Mihawk acknowledged Luffy's ability to turn everyone around him into his allies, going as far as to say he holds the most dangerous ability in the world. Thus, Skylar saying Luffy is the most powerful member of the Straw Hats is quite an observation.

Interview with members of the One Piece live-action cast has increased the hype around the series even further as fans finally get to see how in sync the actors are with the characters they portray.

The One Piece live-action series will premiere on Netflix on August 31, 2023, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see their favorite characters come to life.

