One Piece live-action draws surprising inspiration for Straw Hats' outfits from Oda's cover arts

A new trailer for the highly anticipated One Piece live-action series was released recently at the Netflix TUDUM 2023 event in Brazil, further announcing a premiere date of August 31, 2023. The trailer unveiled new key visuals featuring the Straw Hats' and the outfits that they would wear.

However, fans noticed that some of the outfits donned by the Straw Hats' in this new trailer were inspired by manga covers illustrated by series' creator, Eiichiro Oda. This has made fans even more hyped for the show, with many believing that this attention to detail will set the series apart from other Netflix live-action productions.

Straw Hats' outfits in One Piece live-acton are inspired by covers illustrated by Eiichiro Oda

The One Piece Netflix live-action series trailer has led to fans being divided about the fate of the series. While some think the series is destined for failure, others are optimistic about its success. The casting choices, CGI, and the story's vibe and setting makes many fans hopeful that this'll be a faithful adaptation of Oda's masterpiece.

In the trailer, viewers see Luffy forming his own pirate crew with Zoro, Sanji, Nami, and Usopp embarking on the journey together. Inaki Godoy shines as Luffy with other actors doing justice to their anime counterparts as well. The trailer depicts the crew in multiple different attires, some of them drawing inspired by manga covers illustrated by Eiichiro Oda himself.

The two main characters who are seen in varying attires in the trailer are Monkey D. Luffy and Usopp. The Straw Hat Pirates' captain is seen in four different clothes, with Usopp looking good in his floral t-shirt. This is a clever input by the production team that gives them the chance to show these character in different attires while also staying in touch with the source material.

The details and the efforts put behind the series are highlighted in the trailer, which is the reason fans have started to believe that this One Piece live-action series might be able to avoid the fate of being another terrible live-action adaptation and be a successful series.

Fans are thus happy to see Luffy in more than just his usual getup as it helps sell the actor in the role of the whimsical pirate. This minute attention to detail has made fans hyped, with some also speculating that this has happened due to Oda being closely involved behind the scenes.

The mangaka has said in previous interviews that this is his last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world, and that's why he has been so involved with the production of the live action series. Thus, it will be interesting to see if his vision for the series is able to captivate the heart of global audience and make this a successful series.

Poll : 0 votes