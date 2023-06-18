One Piece Live Action trailer and release date announced at Netflix TUDUM

All One Piece fans were looking forward to Netflix TUDUM, a global event aired on social media to promote the network's original series. Needless to say, fans hoped to know the release date of One Piece's upcoming live-action adaptation and possibly see a trailer for it.

The wait was totally worth it, as the event revealed when the television series based on Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece is going to be available on Netflix. Moreover, the first official trailer of the show was released, leaving fans in awe as the adaptation appears to be absolutely promising.

One Piece Live Action on Netflix is going to be released on August 31

ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix @onepiecenetflix The COPE is over it’s finally here! Welcome to the world of the ONE PIECE live action. We can’t wait for you to meet our Straw Hat crew. Eiichiro Oda’s epic masterpiece is about to come to life like never before! ONE PIECE sets sail on Augusts 31st. #TUDUM The COPE is over it’s finally here! Welcome to the world of the ONE PIECE live action. We can’t wait for you to meet our Straw Hat crew. Eiichiro Oda’s epic masterpiece is about to come to life like never before! ONE PIECE sets sail on Augusts 31st. #TUDUM https://t.co/c1S1LM8Z94

In a minute and a half, the first official trailer of One Piece Live Action allows fans to take a peek at the record-breaking shonen's real-life adaptation. The trailer starts by showing a glimpse of Windmill Village, the hometown of Monkey D. Luffy, with the protagonist himself talking about his dream of becoming the King of Pirates.

As the Going Merry, the Baratie Restaurant, and Shell Town are displayed, the scene shifts to Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) declaring that he will need a loyal crew. This marks the appearance of Roronoa Zoro as well as the first meeting between Luffy and the green-haired swordsman, who will become his trusted right-hand man.

フィラ❄️ @philazora #OnePieceLiveAction MACKENYU ZORO ATE! He’s gonna be so amazing with the swords ⚔️ MACKENYU ZORO ATE! He’s gonna be so amazing with the swords ⚔️🔥 #OnePieceLiveAction https://t.co/Ns3r3mZAH4

After a brief sequence where Zoro (played by Mackenyu Maeda) shows his fighting capabilities with the Three Sword Style, Nami (played by Emily Rudd) is introduced. Then there's an epic scene teasing the unforgettable moment when "Red Hair" Shanks saves Luffy from a Sea King.

Going further, the trailer shows Buggy, who has a really creepy look, and his crew. The scene then focuses on the Straw Hats' daily lives, with Zoro and Nami bickering and Luffy claiming that he feels some tension in the crew, to which the swordsman and the navigator answer that there's no crew.

Taking into account this scene, it seems that the One Piece Live Action is going to take some artistic liberties compared to the original series. The trailer continues by displaying Sanji (played by Taz Skylar) and Usopp (played by Jacob Romero Gibson).

Sanji is shown swimming underwater while carrying Luffy, likely referencing the events that took place in Arlong Park. After some short fighting sequences featuring the Straw Hats, the trailer portrays Luffy happily enjoying the Going Merry and the five members of the crew declaring their dreams.

The trailer then shows Luffy using his iconic Gum-Gum Pistol attack. As he stretches his arm back, Koby and Alvida watch, dismayed. The latest scene features Luffy enthusiastically claiming that all great fighters call out their finishing moves, with Zoro tersely denying the idea.

As the trailer ends, the logo for One Piece Live Action appears, followed by a text announcing that the TV show will be available on August 31, 2023, only on Netflix.

