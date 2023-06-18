One Piece & Avatar: The Airbender cross paths in historic moment at Netflix TUDUM 2023

One Piece, Avatar, Stranger Things, etc., are some of the shows included in the Netflix TUDUM global fan event, which took place in Ibirapuera Park, Sao Paulo, from June 16 to June 18, 2023. The event revealed plenty of trailers, release dates, and cast information about some of its original shows.

The Netflix TUDUM event, which covers some of its original shows and films, is held annually in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The 2023 event was hosted by Miasa Silva, accompanied by Chase Stokes and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Fans can also head over to the Netflix TUDUM store online to get merchandise featured in their favorite shows.

The cast of One Piece and Avatar meet at Netflix TUDUM 2023

One Piece meets Avatar: the Last Airbender

One instance that can be described as a historic pop culture moment refers to the cast of One Piece meeting the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Luffy (Inaki Godoy) was seen hugging Aang (Gordon Cormier) and seems to be expressing admiration and support for the actor.

Additionally, Zoro (Mackenyu Arata) was seen shaking hands with Zuko (Dallas James) while keeping his composure, just like the character. This was definitely a hurrah moment for Otakus present at the event.

The One Piece live-action series will be available on Netflix starting August 31. The trailer began showing Luffy’s hometown, Windmill Village, where Luffy was seen narrating his dream to become the king of pirates. The trailer also introduces Zoro, Nami, ‘Red Hair’ Shanks, Buggy, Sanji, and Usopp. The scene ended with Luffy’s iconic Gum-Gum Pistol attack aboard the Going Merry, followed by the One Piece logo announcing its release.

Oda-Sensei wrote in a letter to fans:

“The entire cast and crew, spanning various countries, are brimming with love for ONE PIECE.”

“They’re burning with passion, and I’ve reminded everyone involved that this should be fun,” it further reads.

As for Avatar: The Last Airbender, not much information was put out apart from the teaser presenting the symbols of the four nations – Air, Fire, Water, and Earth, in addition to photos of the four main cast members in costume. It was also revealed that the series is set for release sometime in 2024.

The show is best described using the same words from the original Nickelodeon animated series:

“Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. Only the Avatar, master of all four elements, can stop them. But when the world needed him most, he vanished. A hundred years passed, and my brother [Sokka] and I [Katara] discovered the new Avatar: an airbender named Aang. And although his airbending skills are great, he has a lot to learn before he’s ready to save anyone. But I believe Aang can save the world.”

One thing all can agree on is the fact that both of these shows have generated immense hype and excitement. Fans can barely wait as the live-action version of their favorite shows comes to life. Being a Netflix special series, both shows will be released exclusively on the same platform.

