Avatar The Last Airbender animated film 'Echoes and Aftershocks' gets a 2025 release date

For quite some time, there have been rumors of an Avatar The Last Airbender film in the works. The rumors have recently been confirmed by Avatar Studios. There also appears to be additional confirmation about the film's current working title as well as the fact that it will be released in 2025.

Avatar The Last Airbender takes place in a world where some people can telekinetically try and control water, earth, fire, or air, via a technique known as bending. However, as an Avatar, Aang has the ability to bend all four elements. The plot revolves around the adventures of him and his friends Katara, Sokka, and Toph. Fans can expect to see these familiar characters return in a new form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

How a Paramount employee unintentionally spilled the beans on the next Avatar The Last Airbender film

The confirmation for the upcoming film comes from the most unlikely of places - a resumé.

News of the movie went viral when netizens noticed that the LinkedIn profile of a Paramount Animation employee mentioned that they worked on a film called Avatar The Last Airbender: Echoes and Aftershocks. It is too soon to tell whether this is just a working title or the final name.

The employee in question is a Paramount Pictures Production accountant who has also worked on other Paramount Animation productions such as Spongebob Squarepants 3 and Wonder Park. They appear to have been working on the new Avatar The Last Airbender project since May 2022.

While the information obtained from their profile is not technically leaked news because it was updated on an employment-focused social media platform and the news was already widely publicized, it is something to look forward to for fans.

What do we know about Avatar The Last Airbender: Echoes and Aftershocks?

Aang as seen in the anime (Image via JM Animation)

There are a total of three Avatar The Last Airbender movies that Paramount and Nickelodeon are supposed to produce, so it is still unconfirmed which one of them Echoes and Aftershocks will be. However, it is pretty much confirmed at this point that one will be released theatrically on October 10, 2025.

The new film will most likely feature an older Aang and his friends and will be CGI animated. This news has already piqued the interest of some fans, who are curious whether the film will depict the characters as having achieved parenthood.

Since the series primarily focuses on Aang and his group attempting to stop the aggressive Fire Nation's advances, the title of the upcoming film suggests that it may see conflicts being pacified and things being resolved in a meaningful way.

However, viewers are unlikely to be deprived of some exciting action sequences. At the moment, all of this is highly speculative, and we can only expect more concrete information closer to the release date.

