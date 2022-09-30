Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 on Netflix: Full Cast list 

While live-action adaptations of anime series haven’t particularly had the best track record, fans are excited to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans expect the series to make its debut on Netflix sometime in 2023. Fans are also riled up as Netflix recently announced the full cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which certainly looks promising.

The cast comprises talented artists who have acted in some of the most popular shows on numerous streaming platforms. Let’s look at the full cast of the Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender and the movies and TV shows these actors have previously acted in.

Avatar: The Last Airbender has some exciting additions

Main Cast

Aang - Gordon Cormier (Christmas Under the Stars, The Stand)

Katara - Kiawentiio (Beans, Rutherford Falls)

Sokka - Ian Ousley (13 Reasons Why, Young Sheldon)

Zuko - Dallas Liu (Shang-Chi and The Legend, Underdog Kids)

Azula - Elizabeth Yu (Somewhere in Queens)

Iroh - Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Kim’s Convenience, Kitty Mamas)

Fire Lord Ozai - Daniel Dae Kim (The Good Doctor, Lost)

Suki - Maria Zhang (All I Ever Wanted)

Yukari - Tamlyn Tomita (Picture Bride, The Karate Kid Part II)

Avatar Kyoshi - Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, The Birthday Wish)

Gran Gran - Casey Camp-Horinek (Barking Water, Asking For It)

This is the main cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender, initially announced by Netflix. However, the list mentioned below includes the latest addition to the series.

Water Tribe

Pakku - A Martinez (Cowboy Bebop, Ambulance)

Princess Yue - Amber Midthunder (Prey, Roswell)

Yagoda - Irene Bedard (The Pocahontas)

Hahn - Joel Oulette (Trickster, Ruby and the Well)

Chief Arnook -Nathaniel Arcand (Heartland)

Avatar Kuruk - Meegun Fairbrother (Mohawk Girls)

Earth Kingdom

June - Arden Cho (Partner Track)

King Bumi - Utkarsh Ambudkar (World’s Best)

The Mechanist - Danny Pudi (Community, Corner Office)

Teo - Lucian-River Chauhan (Heartland, Encounter)

Cabbage Merchant - James Sie (Stillwater)

Fire Nation

Ty Lee - Momona Tamada (Secret Headquarters)

Mai - Thalia Tran (Little)

Lt. Jee - Ruy Iskandar (Yes Day, Benders)

Fire Lord Sozin - Hiro Kanagawa (Altered Carbon)

Avatar Roku - C.S. Lee (Dexter)

The Great Sage - Francois Chau (American Gigolo)

Lt. Dang - Ryan Mah (The Good Doctor)

The Spirit World

The voice of Koh - George Takei (Star Trek)

Wan Shi Tong - Randall Duk Kim (Kung Fu Panda, John Wick)

This is the full cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender, and fans are excited to see their favorite actors in action.

Avatar: The Last Airbender plot

Visual from the live-action adaptation (Image via IMDb)

This popular animated series divides the entire civilization into four nations: Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, Water Tribe, and the Air Nomads. Each nation consists of talented and skilled martial artists referred to as Benders. They can utilize the individual element of their nation and wield telekinetic powers. In the series, only one user can utilize all four elements, and that user is called “Avatar.”

Aang, the Avatar belonging to the Air Nomads, was in a state of slumber for 100 years. The protagonist is awoken by two members of the Water Tribe- Sokka and Katara. They inform him about the war instigated by the Fire Nation. Aang has little time to master all the elements and bring peace to the world.

