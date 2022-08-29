Netflix signs a deal with Nippon TV to add 13 anime titles to its library

On Monday, August 29, 2022, Nippon TV announced its partnership with Netflix, where the streaming giant has signed up to license 13 anime titles. Netflix is consecutively trying to expand its massive library to make room for on-air, upcoming, and blast-from-the-past series to attract viewers from all around the world.

Earlier in March 2022, Nippon TV closed a global deal with Netflix for a popular reality show called Old Enough!, which still streams its 20 episodes in 32 different languages across 190 territories. After the major announcement, Nippon TV released the list of 13 anime that will be streamed on Netflix for selective countries, starting in September.

Netflix acquires the rights to stream 13 anime titles from Nippon TV

As mentioned earlier, Netflix will start streaming the following 13 anime titles starting from September 1, 2022. Though these titles will be streamed non-exclusively, not all of them will be available in the entire 190 territories.

Here are the 13 anime titles listed in the specific order Netflix will be streaming on its platform:

Hunter X Hunter - (148 episodes x 30 minutes)

Ouran High School Host Club - (26 eps. x 30 minutes)

Claymore - (26 episodes x 30 minutes)

Death Note - (37 episodes x 30 minutes)

Death Note: Relight 1 -(130 minutes) in 14 countries

Death Note: Relight 2 - (120 minutes) in 14 countries

From Me to You - (25 eps. x 30 minutes)

From Me to You Season 2 - (13 episodes x 30 minutes)

Berserk - (25 episodes x 30 minutes)

Parasyte - The Maxim - (24 episodes x 30 minutes)

Nana - (47 episodes x 30 minutes)

Hajime no Ippo - The Fighting!: (76 episodes x 30 minutes)

Monster - (74 episodes x 30 minutes)

During the announcement, Akane Inoue of Anime Sales, Licensing, and International Business Development shared her views and thoughts regarding the partnership between Nippon TV and Netflix:

“Given the tremendous success of Old Enough! around the world, coupled with our drama series and entertainment shows streaming to large audiences in Asia, we are truly honored to be announcing this new deal with Netflix for some of our most beloved anime series in our catalogue,”

Further, Inoue commented:

“For many years, anime has been a driving force at Nippon TV where we have been producing hit anime titles such as HUNTER X HUNTER, DEATH NOTE, and many more. With anime continuing to surge in popularity around the world, the timing could not be better for this exciting partnership with Netflix. I have no doubt anime fans will be talking about these titles the world over.”

Over the years, Netflix has garnered a lot of praise for licensing a plethora of anime for viewers and has also given consecutive hit originals like Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Tekken: Bloodline, Kengen Ashura, Vampire in the Garden, and many more.

With a major collaboration with Japan's leading multi-platform entertainment powerhouse, Nippon TV, Netflix has taken the internet by storm. Moreover, fans are relieved by the thought that this major step taken by the streaming giant would ultimately change the experience for otakus.

