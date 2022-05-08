What time will Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War air on Netflix? Release date and more about anime movie

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War, based on the Netflix series of the same name which premiered its first season in 2020, is a full-length anime feature film, adopted from the classic Ghost in the Shell manga created by Masamune Shirow.

Reportedly, the series was one of the most controversial anime shows on Netflix and upset many loyal Ghost in the Shell fans due to its CGI. Netflix is now taking another shot at the whole affair by reimagining the first season as a feature-length movie.

According to reports, the second season of the anime will be due in two weeks after the premiere of the movie.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War will drop on Netflix on May 9

The trailer revealed that Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War will be released on May 9, 2022. It will drop on Netflix at 12:01 am ET. Following the premiere, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Season 2 will release on Netflix on May 23, 2022.

What is the movie about?

For all Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 fans, especially those who have watched the first season of the Netflix anime series, the plot for the movie will seem quite familiar. The movie, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War, is a feature-length retelling of the first season, and they have described it as the series 'reborn'.

If you are unfamiliar with the anime, you will find the official synopsis helpful:

"In the near future, the advancement of technology has led to new a wave of cybercrime by augmented individuals known as “cyberbrains." To combat the growing number of crimes, full-bodied cyborg Motoko Kusanagi takes charge of the crime-fighting organization known as public security section 9."

It would be wrong to suggest that the movie will be a scene-by-scene retelling of the Netflix series. Certain alterations will be made to appease fans after the disappointment of the first season.

The cast of Season 1 will be returning in this movie, including Akio Ohtsuka as Batou, Kōichi Yamadera as Togusa, Yutaka Nakano as Ishikawa, Toru Ohkawa as Saito, Takashi Onozuka as Paz, Tarô Yamaguchi as Borma, Sakiko Tamagawa as Tachikoma, and Osamu Saka as Daisuke Aramaki.

What is Sustainable War? Concept explored ahead of movie release

The concept of Sustainable War was introduced as an event in Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. It was launched by the American Empire under AI Code 1A84 in cooperation with G4, in the year 2042. The idea was to classify war as a means to boost the global economy so nations could go to war in a sustainable manner, thus deliberately avoiding damaging important infrastructure and only inflicting damage to enemy structures. This is a very idealized vision of warfare that will be a topic of contention in the the movie.

Catch Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War on May 9 as it drops on Netflix.

