Steins;Gate is a rather strange, time-traveling anime focused on sending e-mails and letters into the past to save a girl from dying. Rintaro Okabe discovered this by accident and used it first to stop Kurisu Makise's death, and then to ensure his high school friend, Mayuri Shiina, could live after her death in one timeline.

This tale of time travel, intrigue, and mystery has a lot of fans hooked and many have started falling in love with the sci-fi genre. If you are in the same boat and need sci-fi anime recommendations, you have come to the right place.

Note: The article may contain spoilers. The recommendations do not necessarily feature, but are close to Steins;Gate in tone, theme, and genre.

10 sci-fi anime for fans of Steins;Gate

The following science fiction anime are perfect for fans of Steins:Gate.

1) Erased

Fornever 📰 @ForneverWorld Erased was such a dope anime Erased was such a dope anime https://t.co/fQLsqRCf06

Satoru Fujinuma has the ability to rewind time a few minutes, a la Maxine Caulfield from the video game series Life is Strange, and uses this power to save countless people. One day, while trying to prevent a murder he's falsely accused of, his powers malfunction and throws him back 18 years. Now stuck in the past, Satoru must clear his name and uncover the truth.

Erased is probably the most similar to Steins;Gate in both idea and style. It uses time travel as its central theme, as well as trying to save people using those powers. It does have more suspense and mystery elements.

Both series have serious overtones with humor interspersed, exploring the butterfly effect where a single change to the past can have massive consequences.

2) Re:Zero

Though slightly more fantasy-based and harem-oriented than Steins;Gate, Re:Zero does contain a few similarities to Steins;Gate. The story of Re:Zero centers around Subaru Natsuki and his misadventures of being reincarnated and time reset, so he can survive to meet a girl and save her too.

Re:Zero has tension, larger-than-life adventure, suspense and drama. It was also created by the same studio and contains many beautiful characters. Point being, if you like harems, tension, and drama, this series is for you.

3) Robotics;Notes

The sci-fi series, Robotics;Notes, takes place in a divergent universe wherein a robotic conspiracy threatens the world. The series centers around the head of the Robot Research Club at Chuo Tanegashima High, Akiho Senomiya. A stubborn girl, she dreams of building her own giant robot.

This takes a turn when she discovers a conspiracy behind the new Augmented Reality advancements. The series features such sci-fi concepts such as robotics and mechs, and augmented reality, and also has themes of control and corruption that Metal Gear Solid fans love. If you would love a darker version of Steins;Gate, go for it.

4) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass DVD cover/Main characters (Image via Production I.G.)

It may not involve time travel, but Psycho Pass is certainly a strange sci-fi series like Steins;Gate. It's about an organization in Japan's police division that uses criminals to fight criminals, in a system wherein a person's psyche can determine their fate in the justice system.

They do so with guns that scan someone's psyche, that is the Sybil System decides their innocence or guilt. It provides excellent commentary on authoritarianism and how society mistreats the mentally-ill. The main conspiracy at the heart of it all, alongside the twists and turns, make the show an engaging watch.

5) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

This Sunrise production is worth your attention if you love sci-fi. In summary, the Holy Empire of Britannia has conquered Japan and exiled Lelouch Lamperouge leads a rebellion against them, armed with a special power called a Geass and revenge burned into his mind.

Code Geass is complex and somewhat realistic when it comes to its characters and drama. Lelouch and Rintaro mirror each other when trying to help their loved ones (Nunnally in Lelouch's case, Mayuri in Rintaro's). Toppling Britannia from the inside will not easy, and the characters have to delve into murky territories multiple times.

6) Ghost in the Shell

Ghost in the Shell is focused on conspiracy and cybernetics, and what measures humanity when given the choices between man and machine. It follows around Major Kusanagi and her investigation into multiple, society-shattering conspiracies.

The show presents a serious examination of the causes and effects of digital crime and cybernetics. It also helps that Major Kusanagi's squad is well-rounded and likable, much like Rintaro's aids and friends in Steins;Gate.

7) Serial Experiments Lain

Serial Experiments Lain is a predecessor to Steins;Gate in the science fiction and suspense genres. The series focuses on Lain Iwakura, a young girl whose introduction to the digital world brings her to the seediness that the interconnected virtual landscape offers.

Serial Experiments Lain isn't for the faint of heart. It depicts suspense and grit in a digital space, and its major themes like dependence, conspiracy, and detachment from reality permeate the digital age. If you want to watch a more serious show, this one is a great option.

8) Noein: To your Other Self

Haruka Kaminogi and Yuu Gotou are considering running away from home when they meet a stranger, claiming that he is Yuu from the future. According to this stranger, Haruka might hold the key to ending a major pan-dimensional war between Earth's future society and a fascistic regime from an alternate timeline.

Noein delves deep into time travel and parallel universes, just like Steins;Gate. The series is more driven by a conflict between the present and future Yuu and Haruka, with the tension driven by the evil powers trying to exterminate them.

9) The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

Haruhi Suzumiya (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Light-hearted and novelesque, The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya has deconstructed and defined the high school drama and shoujo genres. Long story short, God is a woman and she is flighty. Unless she remains satisfied, reality will break.

Haruhi resembles Steins;Gate quite a bit in its examination of the moe archetype, dissection of several anime tropes, and quirky, imperfect characters. Seriously, Haruhi and Rintaro could teach each other several things about how time and space work!

10) Durarara!!

Durarara!! revolves around a young boy named Mikado Ryūgamine and his childhood friend Masaomi Kida, who moved to Ikebukuro to attend Raira Academy. The city is full of weird people and dangerous things, and a chance encounter with a courier Dullahan called "The Black Rider" changes their lives forever.

Durarara!! shares everything that's lovable about Steins;Gate apart from the time travel. It is s a gritty, sci-fi, noir drama with many mysteries to resolve and well-developed characters. Durarara!! pulls viewers in with intimate and complex histories, violence, and horror as things get uglier.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee