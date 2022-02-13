8 anime you should check out if you love Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan final season part 2 has anime-only fans losing their minds over the plot twists Isayama Hajime had planned for the series. But with the series approaching its end week by week, anime lovers will soon face a lack of content, especially if they liked the philosophical and political intricacies of the show.

So here is a list of shows to catch up on once the post-series low hits and you need a slightly violent pick-me-up.

These are 8 anime that are similar to Attack on Titan in terms of theme or ambience

1) Dororo

If the philosophical conflict of choosing Eldians over everyone else in Attack on Titan appeals to you, Dororo is an anime you will enjoy. The anime deals over a similar moral paradox, accompanied by some well-choreographed action and some graphic violence in general.

Set in feudal-era Japan, Dororo follows Hyakkimaru as he travels around, killing demons to get back his five senses and various appendages which were sacrificed to demons in return for the prosperity of the land.

2) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

The political power play in Code Geass is similar to Attack on Titan, except that Eren kicks it up a notch further. While Eren belongs to the race of people being oppressed, Lelouch belongs to the line of kings who were the tyrants.

Both series began with the death of the protagonist’s mother and a wish to keep a loved one safe and create a better world for them. Both Lelouch and Eren are anti-heroes, with a pretty ambiguous moral compass.

3) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is another show with a setting similar to Attack on Titan. The series begins with an attempt to resurrect the protagonists’ mother who goes horribly wrong, and leaves the Elric brothers without a significant number of limbs and an entire body.

The conflict between Amestris and the Ishval is somewhat similar to the conflict between Marley and the Eldians, as well. Both series also feature fathers who play significant roles in the story. But overall, the storylines of the two shows are different enough to be refreshing.

4) Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga is another series that is often mentioned during discussions regarding anime similar to Attack on Titan. Both series share themes of vengeance and survival steeped in violence, political power plays and complex characters.

Being set in medieval Europe and inspired by Viking lore, this historical anime is very underrated, despite being a fantastic seinen series.

5) Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Another series animated by Wit Studio, Attack on Titan lovers would like to watch Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. Both anime share similar themes and plotlines, though Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress has a hero with more traditional moral beliefs, compared to Eren.

Both shows feature an apocalyptic world, with the protagonist shifting into a hybrid form to fight off the humans who have turned into monsters after being infected by a virus. This show does not have a plot as complex as Attack on Titan, but it excels in its characterization and drama.

6) Parasyte

Parasyte shares with Attack on Titan somewhat similar body horror elements. The protagonist of this anime, Izumi Shinichi gets infected by a parasite, which fails to take over his brain and only gains control of his right hand.

While there isn’t any fancy gear or titan-killing, the anime has some well-choreographed action and themes on what humanity means, raising several related philosophical and ethical questions.

7) Guilty Crown

The political setting of Guilty Crown shares similarities with both Attack on Titan and Code Geass. The series takes place in a post-apocalyptic Japan and deals with a complicated conflict between various organizations with sketchy origins.

Similar to Eren and Lelouch, Ouma Shu is thrown into this volatile mess when he stumbles upon a powerful genetic weapon. Unlike Eren, Shu follows a much more stereotypical hero’s journey, saving the world from destruction, even at the expense of himself.

8) The Promised Neverland

If the gory man-eating titans are what caught your attention, The Promised Neverland is for you. The treatment that the humans in this anime face is almost similar to how the Eldians of the internment camps were treated by the Marleyan military.

The humans in this anime are revealed to be simply fodder, ripened till perfect for consumption. But the approach Emma takes is drastically different from how Zeke or Eren would have taken, and that makes the story refreshingly different.

ジヘ @ 5️⃣包帯楽園 @soukatsu_ Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to be released in 2023 Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to be released in 2023 👏

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular anime of new times, and follows a very unique storyline unlike anything else. It is unusual for a series as dark and violent to be this popular, but Isayama Hajime’s masterful storytelling makes the series a shonen masterpiece.

But Attack on Titan lovers are in luck because 2022 is a fantastic year for the anime community with upcoming horror/thriller anime like Jigokuraku and Chainsaw Man, as well as a second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul