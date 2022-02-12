×
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 set for 2023 release

Jujutsu Kaisen second cour official art (Image via Studio MAPPA)
Arundhoti Palit
ANALYST
Modified Feb 12, 2022 08:35 PM IST
Jujutsu Kaisen teased an important announcement for February 12, 2022, and fans of the series hoped for it to be information regarding a second season of the anime. Their speculation proved correct as the event confirmed the return of the anime for a second season and possible release date.

Tomorrow…✨More: jujutsukaisen.jp https://t.co/vGEFuKsKnV

Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed to get a second anime installment

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 announced!Scheduled for 2023!✨ SPREAD THE MESSAGE! ✨

A special stage event was held by TOHO Animation to celebrate the success of the franchise's first movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It brought the much anticipated official announcement of a second season of the anime, confirming it to be in production, once more being animated by Studio MAPPA.

#劇場版呪術廻戦0 大大大大大大大大大大大大大大ヒット‼︎‼︎大ヒット御礼舞台挨拶をご覧頂いた皆さま、ありがとうございました！本日ご登壇されたキャストの皆様で一枚引き続き #呪術廻戦 #劇場版呪術廻戦0 を宜しくお願い致します！#榎木淳弥 #花澤香菜 #緒方恵美 #中村悠一 #櫻井孝宏 https://t.co/52Hr7ZYSra

Voice actors Ogata Megumi, Kana Hanazawa, Enoki Junya, Nakamura Yuuichi and Sakurai Takahiro were also in attendance. While no specific release date has been finalized yet, season 2 is confirmed for a 2023 release, with many predicting it to be a Winter 2023 anime.

#劇場版呪術廻戦0』大ヒット御礼舞台挨拶をご覧頂きました皆様、誠に有難うございました！TVアニメ『#呪術廻戦』第2期が2023年放送決定！さらに4月からは第1期のTV放送が決定しました！引き続き『呪術廻戦』をよろしくお願いいたします🙇‍♂️そしてこちらは舞台挨拶1分前の #櫻井孝宏 #中村悠一 https://t.co/jALOVlqVEg

There were rumors regarding the unveiling of a brand new key visual and a promotional video for the new season, but unfortunately, they were false. Fans will have to wait longer to glimpse the new essential visual and teaser trailer when released.

Jujutsu Kaisen will have a special stage at Anime Japan 2022 on March 26th 15:45 JST.The below VAs will be in attendance to discuss the anime and phantom parade game. Enoki Junya (Yuji)Uchida Yuma (Megumi)Seto Asami (Nobara)Nakamura Yuichi (Gojo)Takahiro Sakurai (Geto) https://t.co/Y1OIJucVyV

But the particular stage for the series at Anime Japan 2022, to be held on March 26, 2022, might be the platform for more information on the upcoming season. The voice actors for Itadori, Fushiguro, Kugisaki, Getou, and Gojo are scheduled to discuss the anime and the new Phantom Parade game unveiled during Jump Festa 2022.

Akutami’s congratulatory art

TVアニメ『#呪術廻戦』第2期 2023年放送決定!!さらに原作者・芥見下々先生より劇場版大ヒットと第2期決定のお祝いイラスト&コメントが到着!そして、TVアニメ第1期が4/3より毎週日曜午後5時にMBS/TBS系列にて放送!また、2/23(水)19時～の特番もお楽しみに!詳細はこちら▼jujutsukaisen.jp/news/ https://t.co/MlWFoGuaHs

The event also showcased congratulatory art by Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Akutami Gege, celebrating the success of the prequel movie at theaters in Japan. The film will premiere in the US and Canada on March 18, 2022.

Predictions for season 2

The prequel movie being canon suggests that the second season of the anime may pick up from where the movie ended. This might not be very clear, considering that the film's events occur a year before the timeline of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1.

But the next arc to be adapted in the manga is Gojo's Past arc, and the movie's exploration of Gojo and Getou's relationship makes a lot more sense after that arc.

TVアニメ『呪術廻戦』第2期2023年放送決定！『劇場版 呪術廻戦 0』に引き続きMAPPAで鋭意制作中です！第1期も4/3(日)よりTV放送開始！#呪術廻戦#劇場版呪術廻戦0

Studio MAPPA even incorporated some scenes from this arc into the movie, making it more likely that this would be the next arc to be adapted. Fans are also hoping that season 2 would begin adapting the much anticipated Shibuya arc mentioned in season 1 of the anime.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
