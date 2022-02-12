Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 set for 2023 release

Jujutsu Kaisen teased an important announcement for February 12, 2022, and fans of the series hoped for it to be information regarding a second season of the anime. Their speculation proved correct as the event confirmed the return of the anime for a second season and possible release date.

Jujutsu Kaisen confirmed to get a second anime installment

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp

Scheduled for 2023!

SPREAD THE MESSAGE! JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 announced!Scheduled for 2023!SPREAD THE MESSAGE! JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 announced!Scheduled for 2023!✨ SPREAD THE MESSAGE! ✨

A special stage event was held by TOHO Animation to celebrate the success of the franchise's first movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. It brought the much anticipated official announcement of a second season of the anime, confirming it to be in production, once more being animated by Studio MAPPA.

Voice actors Ogata Megumi, Kana Hanazawa, Enoki Junya, Nakamura Yuuichi and Sakurai Takahiro were also in attendance. While no specific release date has been finalized yet, season 2 is confirmed for a 2023 release, with many predicting it to be a Winter 2023 anime.

There were rumors regarding the unveiling of a brand new key visual and a promotional video for the new season, but unfortunately, they were false. Fans will have to wait longer to glimpse the new essential visual and teaser trailer when released.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen Jujutsu Kaisen will have a special stage at Anime Japan 2022 on March 26th 15:45 JST.



The below VAs will be in attendance to discuss the anime and phantom parade game.



Enoki Junya (Yuji)

Uchida Yuma (Megumi)

Seto Asami (Nobara)

Nakamura Yuichi (Gojo)

Takahiro Sakurai (Geto) Jujutsu Kaisen will have a special stage at Anime Japan 2022 on March 26th 15:45 JST.The below VAs will be in attendance to discuss the anime and phantom parade game. Enoki Junya (Yuji)Uchida Yuma (Megumi)Seto Asami (Nobara)Nakamura Yuichi (Gojo)Takahiro Sakurai (Geto) https://t.co/Y1OIJucVyV

But the particular stage for the series at Anime Japan 2022, to be held on March 26, 2022, might be the platform for more information on the upcoming season. The voice actors for Itadori, Fushiguro, Kugisaki, Getou, and Gojo are scheduled to discuss the anime and the new Phantom Parade game unveiled during Jump Festa 2022.

Akutami’s congratulatory art

The event also showcased congratulatory art by Jujutsu Kaisen mangaka Akutami Gege, celebrating the success of the prequel movie at theaters in Japan. The film will premiere in the US and Canada on March 18, 2022.

Predictions for season 2

The prequel movie being canon suggests that the second season of the anime may pick up from where the movie ended. This might not be very clear, considering that the film's events occur a year before the timeline of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1.

But the next arc to be adapted in the manga is Gojo's Past arc, and the movie's exploration of Gojo and Getou's relationship makes a lot more sense after that arc.

Also Read Article Continues below

Studio MAPPA even incorporated some scenes from this arc into the movie, making it more likely that this would be the next arc to be adapted. Fans are also hoping that season 2 would begin adapting the much anticipated Shibuya arc mentioned in season 1 of the anime.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar