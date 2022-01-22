10 anime characters with the highest kill counts

Since the 1960s, anime fans have followed the stories of powerful characters, both good and evil. Anime fans are always jumping into debates about who is the strongest, weakest, smartest, and most capable.

Although it is a darker side of the conversation, one of the metrics used to gauge the strength of anime characters is their kill count. Although a kill count does not necessarily equate to strength (as many heroes refrain from killing when possible), it can be helpful to understand.

Considering the massive scale of destruction caused by the characters below, their numbers are estimated using history and events revealed in their respective anime.

Ten anime characters who have taken the most lives

10) Kars - Around 100 million

Kars from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure (Image via CrunchyRoll)

Kars was born 102,000 years before his first appearance in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. The immortal vampire is the leader of the Pillar Men and the inventor of the Stone Masks.

He slaughtered his entire race once they outcast him for his obsession with power. His bloodlust and highly long lifespan have landed the villain's kill count in the 100 million range.

9) Utsoro - 650 million

Utsoro from Gintama (Image via YouTube)

Utsuro was the first leader and founder of the Tenshouin Naraku. His body absorbed and contained a high amount of Altana, giving him near ageless immortality and high regenerative capabilities.

He has destroyed many planets, placing his kill count in the range of 650 million.

8) Rei/Lilith - 9 billion

Rei/Lilith from Evangelion (Image via Gainax)

Lilith, one of the Seeds of Life, was created by the First Ancestral Race billions of years ago. Rei eventually merges with Lilith to form a godlike creature.

In addition to the Third Impact, this hybrid being triggers Instrumentality, wiping out nearly all humanity. Therefore, their kill count is around nine billion.

7) Boros - At least one billion

Boros from One-Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Before landing on Earth in the One-Punch Man anime, Boros visited a multitude of worlds. He wiped out entire civilizations, putting his kill count somewhere in the billions.

His immense power was showcased when he obliterated an entire city on Earth, making it easy to believe that he is amongst the leaders of destruction in anime.

6) Noriko - At least 12 billion

Aru アル♡ @kouteipengvins i'll always have so much love for noriko and the gunbuster, i'm sure everyone's seen gunbuster at least once but if you haven't, please do it! it's all you'd ever want from a cool girl and an even cooler mecha i'll always have so much love for noriko and the gunbuster, i'm sure everyone's seen gunbuster at least once but if you haven't, please do it! it's all you'd ever want from a cool girl and an even cooler mecha https://t.co/sANAAziuhJ

Noriko Takaya is the daughter of Yuzo Takaya, a famed space pilot and captain of a ship called the Luxion. She vowed to become a great space pilot like her father and enrolled in a program for teenage girls interested in becoming pilots.

Noriko displays great potential and is chosen to pilot the Gunbuster. She uses the Buster Machines to decimate large volumes of Space Monsters. By the end of Top o Nerae! GunBuster, Noriko has wiped out countless ships and colonies, earning her at least 12 billion kills.

5) Ryuk - About 100 billion

kate @kate01488346 Ryuk loves his apples Ryuk loves his apples https://t.co/RgP3tydCq0

Ryuk is a Shinigami who gave Light Yagami a Death Note after becoming bored with Shinigami Realm. There is only one way to kill a Shinigami: they need to save a human they fall in love with from dying.

Shinigami are immortal beings that exist outside of the human realm. Ryuk is essentially an immortal God of death, landing his anime kill count in the upper billions.

4) Beerus - In the trillions

Beerus from Dragon Ball Super (Image via Shueisha)

Beerus, as a God of Destruction, is responsible for ensuring balance in the universe. His job is to destroy entire planets and alien races to maintain order.

Beerus has been carrying out this task for millions of years. Even small planets likely host populations of close to a billion, so his kill count is easily in the trillions.

3) Yamamoto - Upwards of 10 trillion

Yamamoto summons the souls he has taken (Image via Shueisha)

Yamamoto Genryūsai Shigekuni was the captain of the 1st Division and the Captain-Commander of the entire Gotei 13 in Bleach. He has lived for at least 2000 years.

At one point in Bleach, he summons the corpses and ashes of those slain by his flames. This is described as Kaka Jūmanoku Shidaisōjin — Great Fire Burial Ranks of the Ten Trillion Dead Fires — implying that Yamamoto killed at least 10 trillion people in his lifetime.

2) Neo - Beyond estimation (universal)

Neo from Toriko (Image via Viz Media)

In ancient times, Neo was a simple creature, but it transformed into a great being, devouring all life in its path. Designed as the ultimate predator, it will consume anything and everything it comes across.

Neo devoured countless stars and even galaxies in the past, eventually ravaging the entire Blue Universe. After laying waste to its home universe, it found a way to travel to another universe and began tormenting its occupants.

1) Zeno - Beyond estimation (universal)

The "Omni-King" rules over all of the universes in the Dragon Ball Super anime. He has obliterated multiple universes with little effort.

Despite his plushy appearance, this deity easily has one of the highest and most immeasurable kill counts of all anime characters.

Edited by Ravi Iyer