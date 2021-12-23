One-Punch Man: 15 most powerful villains

The Hero Association of One-Punch Man is tasked with constantly defending humankind from bloodthirsty monsters and sinister villains. Only the strongest and most experienced heroes can take on Dragon-Level monsters and S-Class villains. This article will cover the biggest threats to human civilization in One-Punch Man.

One-Punch Man villains in this list will be evaluated by their combat power and performance in battle. Factors considered include the strength, rank, and number of opponents that the villain is fighting. Additionally, encounters with Saitama will heavily influence the rankings, as he is currently the most powerful known being in the One-Punch Man universe.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

The most powerful villains in One-Punch Man, ranked

15) Speed-o'-Sound Sonic

Ninja master Speed-o'-Sound Sonic has sworn to take down One-Punch Man protagonist, Saitama. Such a lofty goal may lead readers to think he is delusional in regard to his own capabilities. However, One-Punch Man fans were treated to a high-speed melee between Sonic and Genos. During the battle it appeared that the two were evenly matched. Before the fight could draw to a definitive close, Saitama intervened.

14) Nyan

This Dragon-Level monster first appeared to take on Puri-Puri Prisoner. Upon finding that the hero he sought was not present, Nyan fed monster cells to prisoners. The cat monster terrorized heroes assisting in the infiltration of the Monster Association hideout.

Niloy @niloy3513 NEW ONE PUNCH MAN CHAPTER



Nyan is such a badass

best monster association cadre easy

(at least best among the ones introduced in the manga) NEW ONE PUNCH MAN CHAPTERNyan is such a badassbest monster association cadre easy(at least best among the ones introduced in the manga) https://t.co/i4DJDwX9Fw

He was eventually quelled after a lengthy battle with One-Punch Man S-Class hero, Drive Knight. At the end of the battle, Drive Knight admitted that he was only able to defeat the powerful monster due to extensive research he had conducted on the fearsome cat.

13) Gouketsu

Gouketsu (Image via One-Punch Man Wiki)

This monster was once the famed champion of the One-Punch Man Super Fight martial arts tournament.

When he appeared at the tournament venue, it was revealed that he had abandoned his humanity to appease Monster King Orochi and achieve strength beyond his wildest dreams. Gouketsu easily dispatched Genos as well as Class-A heroes Lightning Max and Sneck.

12) Fuhrer Ugly

This grotesque and mysterious being was an executive member of the One-Punch Man Monster Association. He became a monster when consumed by his extreme self-hatred. Fuhrer Ugly instilled crippling fear into Rank 1 Class-A hero Sweet Mask before decimating him. Upon rising to the surface, Fuhrer Ugly inflicted serious damage upon S-Class hero Superalloy Darkshine and killed two members of the Council of Swordmasters.

11) Elder Centipede

Elder Centipede (Image via TGSmurf, Twitter)

Also known as "Centichoro", this massive Threat Level Dragon monster thwarted attacks from three different One-Punch Man Class-S heroes. Metal Bat was the first to engage this Monster Associate Executive in battle. Until he was distracted by Garou, Metal Bat smashed Elder Centipede's face relentlessly, but the attacks seemed to have no effect.

Later, Genos engaged the giant creature with powerful attacks to no avail. Bang and his brother Bomb (who is believed to be on an equal power level to Bang) entered the fray to assist Genos.

Even the combined attacks of all three fighters had no lasting impact on the monster. It could have leveled an entire city if not for Saitama's one-punch heroics.

10) Homeless Emperor

Homeless Emperor first appeared in the One-Punch Man Monster Association Arc. He engages in battle with Class-S hero Zombieman. This villain explains to Zombieman that he was granted his power by God. He dealt nearly lethal damage to Zombieman, a hero whose greatest strength lies in his regenerative powers.

To nearly kill a supposedly immortal man is a massive feat. Homeless Emperor didn't stop there. He ascended and rained energy bombs down upon the heroes fighting on the surface.

9) Hellfire Flame

Hellfire Flame (Image via Pinterest)

Hellfire Flame was a human who consumed monster cells to increase his combat capabilities. He graduated at the top of his ninja class along with Gale Wind. Hellfire Flame and Gale Wind attacked Speed-O'-Sound Sonic, proving that their transformations helped them to achieve a speed beyond that of Sonic's.

8) Gale Wind

Gale Wind and Hellfire Flame (Image via IMDb)

Hellfire Flame's friend and partner, Gale Wind tended to call the shots on behalf of the two. The duo fought against One-Punch Man Class-S hero Flashy Flash, renowned for his speed. The two monsters were able to inflict significant damage upon the speedy hero. However, the ninja monster duo were eventually cut down by Flashy Flash.

7) Platinum Sperm

Platinum Sperm (Image via One-Punch Man Wiki)

An ever-evolving beast, this One-Punch Man Threat Level Dragon monster continues to be a challenge for all who approach him. This creature first proved his strength against Atomic Samurai. Every time the swordsman cut through Black Sperm, he simply multiplied, stating that he could not be destroyed. On the surface, Black Sperm challenges four Class-S heroes simultaneously.

Black Sperm transformed into Golden Sperm to dispatch fellow monster Fuhrer Ugly. The monster lands critical attacks on Superalloy Darkshine before overwhelming Genos and Tornado. The last we saw of this menace, he transformed into Platinum Sperm.

6) Melzargard

Alien Boros' Henchman Melzagard was sent down to Earth to evaluate the fighting capacity of Earth's inhabitants. A lengthy battle took place showcasing the destructive power of the mysterious being. It took four One-Punch Man Class-S heroes to take down this powerhouse. He was defeated by coordinated attacks from Metal Bat, Atomic Samurai, Puri-Puri Prisoner, and Bang.

5) Geryuganshoop

Although this alien was quickly felled by Saitama in season one of One-Punch Man, Geryuganshoop was the right-hand man of Boros. Classified as a Dragon-level threat, the mysterious being boasted powerful psychic abilities. As tremendously strong as Melzagard proved to be, he obeyed commands from Geryuganshoop.

This proves that despite limited time to show off his strength, this Dark Matter Thieves general was powerful enough to command the alien that took on four Class-S heroes at once.

4) Garou

Garou is the main antagonist of the second season of the One-Punch Man anime. Garou is a villain difficult to accurately rank due to his constant evolution. Recklessly attacking top-ranked heroes is Garou's motif. Even after sustaining extreme damage, Garou has managed to survive every encounter he has had with Class-S heroes.

In the most recent chapter of the manga, Garou employs Whirling Wind Flowing Water: Fist of Roaring Qi, Rending Air. This technique is an attack born of a combination attack by Bang and his brother Bomb. However, Garou managed to learn the move and use it on his own despite it being designed as a two-person attack.

Garou has repeatedly refused to eat monster cells but is eventually monsterized on his own by the pursuit of becoming the ultimate source of fear. Fans of the One-Punch are anticipating an upcoming fight between Saitama and Garou.

3) Orochi

Monster King Orochi (Image via Elazar Kevin, Youtube)

"Monster King" Orochi, commander of the Monster Association. He resides in the Monster Association hideout, instilling fear and obedience amongst the ranks of the group. Gouketsu asserted that Orochi is the most powerful monster on Earth.

Trained by Psykos, Orochi's strength was pushed beyond the limits assumed possible. Garou attacked Orochi in the Monster Association hideout only to be knocked unconscious by the Monster King. Orochi even survived a punch from Saitama.

2) Psykos

Psykos fighting Tornado (Image via VS Battles Wiki)

The true leader of the Monster Association, Psykos used Orochi as a figurehead to protect herself and divert attention away from her presence. Orochi would arguably have never achieved his maximum power level without Psykos. Psykos was able to almost entirely brainwash and control Orochi's mind.

After Saitama nearly decimates Orochi, the Monster King absorbed Psykos in an attempt to restore his strength. However, Psykos is able to resist and instead gains control over their fused body. A being referred to as God bestows even further power upon the Psykos-Orochi combination. Even before the fusion, Psykos boasted powerful psychic abilities.

After fusing with Orochi, she commands a formidable physical body and reinforced psychic powers. Psykos is able to inflict serious damage upon Tornado, the number two hero in One-Punch Man. She also fended off attacks from multiple Class-S heroes at once.

1) Boros

Boros (Image via One-Punch Anime Database Wiki)

In all of One-Punch Man, Boros was the character closest to providing Saitama with a worthy fight. This alien claimed to be the strongest in the universe, seeking out powerful opponents. At one point in their fight, an attack from Boros sent Saitama flying to the moon. Additionally, Boros is the only being to ever face Saitama and withstand multiple punches from the caped hero.

Saitama threw a volley of punches that blew the alien into several pieces. With the last of his strength, Boros regenerated his body and launched his ultimate attack at Saitama. Saitama countered with "Serious Punch", laying waste to the most powerful adversary he has faced yet. Even after defeat, Boros had enough strength to converse with Saitama for a short time before his death.

One-Punch Man creator ONE never fails to introduce fascinating new villains to the series. As exciting and powerful as the fresh monsters, evil humans, and mysterious beings prove to be, the question always remains: Will anyone in One-Punch Man ever be able to challenge Saitama?

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi