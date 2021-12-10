One Punch Man Chapter 155: Incoming Saitama vs Garou fight could break the internet

The One Punch Man manga is at a crucial stage and there is a great deal of anticipation surrounding the possibilities that could occur in chapter 155. The previous chapter had a lot of content that fans thoroughly enjoyed.

Ever since the release of the previous chapter, readers have been quick to discuss the possible set of events that could transpire in the upcoming saga of One Punch Man. The question on everyone’s mind is whether Garou and Saitama will fight now that the latter has made an appearance.

Note: This article is speculative in nature and provides fan theories that support the possibility of Saitama fighting Garou in the next chapter.

Will Garou and Saitama fight in the upcoming chapter of One Punch Man?

It is quite obvious that fans are speculating about the possibility of this fight happening in the upcoming chapters. If it does, fans will indubitably go berserk and express their excitement across multiple social media platforms.

While this is merely speculation, there are certain theories that do hold water.

In One Punch Man, it has been established that Garou is a proud martial artist who is exceptionally skilled and powerful. The vicious fighter has had numerous encounters with Saitama, but every single time, he found himself being defeated thoroughly.

In One Punch Man, Garou, or any martial artist for that matter, will not live with the defeat and would challenge the fighter to a rematch.

Garou has grown significantly stronger throughout his journey. His confidence is at an all-time high and it is quite likely that he might challenge Saitama to a duel.

If Garou doesn't initiate a fight, Saitama might look at Bang’s condition and take the necessary actions. Some fans believe that Saitama's appearance could mean that the Monsters Association arc might be coming to a close.

Considering that every other villain has been taken out, it only seems logical that the heroes would want to eliminate Garou before he causes further trouble. Therefore, Saitama might engage in a fight with him since every other hero is either injured or fatigued from their previous battles.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is important for One Punch Man fans to understand that the aforementioned information is merely fan theories presented by the readers and fans alike. Therefore, one would have to wait until the release of the upcoming chapter for confirmation.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul