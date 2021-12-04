One Punch Man Chapter 154: Saitama faces Garou in his strongest form

Anticipation continues to build as One Punch Man fans inch closer towards the release of chapter 155. The readers had a lot to enjoy in the previous chapter: King’s gag made a return as he “unleashed” his Ultimate Hellfire Burst Wave Motion Cannon, and Saitama finally made an appearance towards the end of the chapter.

Now, One Punch Man fans want to understand if Garou will go up against Saitama. While there are no official sources to confirm this fight, there are certain reasons for the fight to take place between the two monstrously strong individuals.

Note: This article explores the possibility of a fight suggested by fan theories. Readers will have to wait for the upcoming chapter for confirmation.

Garou vs Saitama in One Punch Man chapter 155

One Punch Man fans were quite excited to see Saitama finally make an appearance towards the end of the chapter. It’s shocking to see Garou’s power levels at this moment, considering he took out all the remaining Dragon threat level monsters, including the Platinum Sperm, in less than half a second.

Now that Saitama is here, it seems like the arc is coming to a close, and he might take on Garou.

There are multiple reasons for the two individuals to face each other. Garou is the hero hunter and the only remaining villain that needs to be dealt with. Apart from that, considering what he did to Bang, Saitama might initiate the fight.

Garou's lens breaking when Bang asks him to follow the voice in his heart (image via Yusuke Murata)

It seems like Garou was regaining consciousness when Bang asked him to listen to the voice in his heart. If this is true, the only ones who know this vital piece of information are the One Punch Man readers. Therefore, Bang’s brother might ask Saitama to finish him off before he causes more problems.

Garou, at the end of the day, is a martial artist. He was defeated by Saitama in their previous matchup. So, the pride of a martial artist might lead to Garou challenging Saitama for a duel. This is possible considering he is far stronger than the time he faced Saitama in chapter 77 of One Punch Man.

While these might be fan theories, it is highly possible that the two goliaths will battle it out, marking the end of the Monsters Association arc.

