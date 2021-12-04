One Punch Man Chapter 154: Saitama returns, King's deadly attack, and Garou's change of heart?

One Punch Man Chapter 154 was released today, December 3, and with it comes the celebrated return of Saitama in the chapter's closing moments. In addition, readers see Garou have an apparent change of heart heeding the words of his ex-master Bang.

In addition, readers see another fantastic King gag with King “unleashing” his Ultimate Hellfire Burst Wave Motion Cannon. This chapter was packed with some great moments, and while Platinum Sperm’s status is unknown, readers can assume he’ll return in the next chapter.

One Punch Man Chapter 154 has a lot to pick apart, and this article aims to do so in the following full-length breakdown.

God form Garou gets involved against Platinum Sperm and Evil Natural Water in One Punch Man Chapter 154

One Punch Man Chapter 154: Opening pages

One Punch Man Chapter 154's title page featuring Saitama (Image via onepiecechapters.com)

The chapter opens with its cover page showing Saitama in a superhero landing position with the phrases “Smash everything! Until the edge of the world!” surrounding him. One Punch Man Chapter 154 then begins its story with King standing on a cliff, looking down at Platinum Sperm. Puri-Puri Prisoner and Iaian comment on Platinum Sperm’s powerful presence.

Both Atomic Samurai and Child Emperor begin questioning why King isn’t using his ultimate attack. Child Emperor deduces that King is waiting for Platinum Sperm to fully power up before defeating him as a way of deterring the other monsters. King then begins unfolding his arms, aweing Child Emperor and the other heroes present.

Unfortunately for them, King isn’t attacking but rather questioning if groveling can save his life yet. It’s great to see One Punch Man Chapter 154 continue with one of the funniest gags in the entire series, having King be a coward who’s viewed as the strongest. The other heroes begin cheering King’s name in support of his expected attack, prompting King to ask if everyone really wants to see him die.

Platinum Sperm then interrupts by defeating some nameless cannon fodder heroes before addressing King. Platinum Sperm arrives at Child Emperor’s conclusion, telling King that if it's a fight against Platinum Sperm’s best form he wants then all he needs to do is start fighting. Platinum Sperm also promises to take King’s head off as soon as the hero makes his first move.

One Punch Man Chapter 154: Middle act

Garou's eye breaks as he hears the words of his ex-master (Image via onepiecechapters.com)

One Punch Man Chapter 154 then brings readers to the group of Bang, Garou, Fuhrer Ugly, and Bomb. Fuhrer Ugly comments on how pathetic Bang looks, complaining to Garou about finishing him off. Meanwhile, Garou is hearing Bang speak, asking his former pupil to look inside and listen to the voice in his heart.

The skin surrounding Garou’s left eye suddenly breaks, prompting him to scream out in presumed pain. Garou then saves Bang from Fuhrer Ugly by kicking a hole through Fuhrer Ugly. Garou then runs off towards the area King, Platinum Sperm, and company are in.

Realizing he has no other option, King begins attempting his ultimate move that doesn’t exist. One Punch Man Chapter 154 again continues with one of its best long-running gags here, having Garou run in and attack Platinum Sperm right as King is starting his move. Sperm is knocked away, which Garou follows up with by retaliating against Evil Natural Water, who launched water jets at Garou.

One Punch Man Chapter 154: Closing pages

Garou's interference gives the appearance of King actually using a move (Image via onepiecechapters.com)

This all happens within half a second, benefitting King by giving him the appearance of actually having done the Ultimate Hellfire Burst Wave Motion Cannon. Metal Bat is seen watching and praising King from afar, while King is in utter shock of what just happened.

The manga then goes back to Bang and Bomb, where Fuhrer Ugly is now realizing and feeling the effects of Garou’s kick through him. Fuhrer Ugly dies as a result of the damage, presumably letting Bang and Bomb live another day. Garou lands and begins thinking about his former master, calling him Old Man.

Suddenly, one of Blast’s black holes appears and drops Saitama, Flashy Flash, and Manako out of it. The trio look surprised to suddenly be on the surface, and in One Punch Man Chapter 154’s final panel, Saitama comments on them suddenly being back.

In summation

One Punch Man Chapter 154 was full of both great action and comedy moments. The running gag of King being insanely lucky and always looking like the hero in the end was a great thing to see.

While antagonist Platinum Sperm’s status is unknown after being hit by Garou, it’s safe to assume he isn’t down and out and will return in later chapters. The same can be said for Evil Natural Water, who didn’t seem to die as a result of Garou’s attacks but does seem to be somewhat incapacitated.

Be sure to be on the lookout for One Punch Man Chapter 155 leaks and the chapter's official release next week.

