While there are many One-Punch Man theories as to where Saitama’s strength comes from, some are more plausible than others.

One-Punch Man fans have been wanting this question answered since the premiere episode showcased Saitama’s monstrous strength. The two anime seasons so far have yet to answer this question, leading fans to come up with answers of their own.

One-Punch Man: Why is Saitama so strong?

Saitama: Monster or man?

Former human Gouketsu after eating monster parts and becoming a monster (Image via J.C. Staff animation)

One theory regarding the origins of One-Punch Man’s strength is that he isn’t a One-Punch Man at all, but a monster. This would explain how Saitama is always able to stand up to the toughest monsters and challenges around. However, why haven’t One-Punch Man’s main antagonists, the Monster Association (MA), tried taking Saitama for their own if true?

One answer could be that the MA fears Saitama’s strength and is unsure of whether or not he would defect from humanity. If this were the case, we can assume Saitama is stronger than basically the entire association.

One-Punch Man Season 2 already showed Saitama beating Garou with one punch, Garou being someone who the MA wants to bring to their side. Saitama beating Garou (who the MA feels is strong enough to join them) adds further credence to the theory.

The power of dedication…?

Mumen Rider as seen in Season 1 of the One-Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse Animation)

Another fan theory going around is that all the heroes in One-Punch Man simply dedicated themselves to a non-human point. This results in their inhuman strength which makes them feel farther from man than from Gods.

While there are many heroes that support this theory (Saitama, King, Genos being a few), one glaring example does kneecap the theory. Mumen Rider is highlighted as one of the most dedicated heroes in all One-Punch Man, yet he has almost no strength.

Mumen Rider getting beaten up by Garou as seen in Season 2 of the One-Punch Man anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

There are no other One-Punch Man heroes with Mumen’s dedication, so his lack of superhuman strength shows this theory’s major flaw. While a great explanation for those who have strength worthy of their dedication, Mumen is too big an issue to ignore here. There is one last theory that can explain why Saitama’s power is so unique in One-Punch Man.

Saitama: Not of this planet

King Boros in his battle form as seen in the final story arc of the One-Punch Man Season 1 anime (Image via Madhouse Animation)

This final theory is likely the most plausible given the flaws found in other One-Punch Man Saitama’s strength theories.

In the One-Punch Man Season 1 finale arc, we see Saitama fight an alien leader named King Boros. Boros is a surprisingly good match for Saitama in this fight, taking what Saitama gives him and dishing it right back. Saitama eventually wins upon getting serious, but Boros giving him an even fight shouldn’t be ignored as a result.

Saitama uses his monstrous strength to destroy a meteor, as seen in Season 1 of the One-Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse Animation)

While Boros is revealed to be part of Saitama’s dream, the symbolism and message here may be as real as Saitama himself. Perhaps ONE (author of the One-Punch Man manga) wants to tell us that Boros was a match for Saitama because they’re the same as each other. That is to say, super-strong aliens who just happened to find their way to Earth for one reason or another.

Although seemingly shallow, this theory does answer many One-Punch Man questions without creating more. It explains why Saitama’s simple training regiment worked wonders for him yet is laughed at by other members of humanity. It also answers why the Hero Association was confused about Saitama’s results, implying even they’ve never seen anything like him before.

Final thoughts

Regardless of what the actual answer is, theorizing about it is the next best thing. While there are many different fan theories, some are definitely more airtight and likely than others. Perhaps one of the fan theories even ends up being right.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Until One-Punch Man Season 3 airs, we won’t know, and even then, Season 3 may not have our answer. Be sure to keep up with all One-Punch Man anime news to ensure you don’t miss a thing when the series returns.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Saitama is a human, or something else? He has to be a human! No way he's a human! 0 votes so far