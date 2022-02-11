Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 22: What to expect, release date, where to watch, and more

Eren has started the Rumbling in Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 21, and fans cannot wait for episode 22 to air. Not only will the effects of the Rumbling be shown completely, but everyone’s reaction to Eren’s decision will also be revealed.

The preview suggested that a conflict might arise between Eren’s friends regarding this. Mostly, fans are eager to see how Mikasa and Armin will deal with Eren's true motives.

When and where to watch episode 4 of Attack on Titan season 4 part 2

Episode 22 of Attack on Titan season 4, episode 81 overall, is titled Thaw (Hyōkai) and is directed by Jun Shishido, Hidekazu Hara, and Kiō Igarashi. The episode is set to air on NHK General TV on Monday, February 14 at 12.05 AM JST.

The subtitled version will be streamed a few hours later. The episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu on Sunday, February 13 at the following international times:

Eastern Time: 3.45 PM

Central Time: 2.45 PM

Pacific Time: 12.45 PM

British Time: 8.45 PM

Central European Time: 9.45 PM

Indian Time: 2.15 AM (February 14)

Philippine Time: 4.45 AM (February 14)

Australian Central Standard Time: 6.15 AM (February 14)

Recap of Attack on Titan episode 80

Attack on Titan episode 80 is titled From You, 2000 Years Ago. Zeke confronts Eren inside the paths regarding his role in their father’s fate. Eren boasts that he had seen himself manipulating Grisha four years ago, back when he touched Historia’s hand.

Zeke counters that Eren had no clue that he wouldn’t be able to use the powers of the Founding Titan, and asks Ymir to go through with the Euthanasia Plan. Eren runs after her, forcing his way out of the shackles and losing two fingers in the process.

When Ymir was alive, she was enslaved by the leader of the Eldian tribe, Fritz. She was blamed for letting the pigs out one day and was hunted for sports. She fell into the water and a luminous creature fused with her, turning her into the first titan.

Fritz used her to win wars and build the nation of Eldia, of which he became the King. Ymir bore him three daughters, named Maria, Rose, and Sina, before she died protecting him.

King Fritz had his daughters consume their mother’s body and inherit her powers. He instructed them to carry forth this tradition with their children and grandchildren and so on. After her death, Ymir appeared inside the World of Paths in her child form.

As more and more people turned into titans, the Coordinate appeared behind her and started to extend its branches. Believing Fritz’s words about her being a slave to the royal blood, Ymir Continued to make the titan bodies for 2000 years.

Eren convinces her that she is not a slave or a god, but only human. He asks for her help in destroying the world and Ymir’s resentment finally overflows. Back in the real world, a spine-like extension reattached Eren’s head to his body and he transforms into a hulking Founding Titan form.

Eren undoes the hardening on the walls and marches forward with the Wall-Titans. He brings every Eldian into the World of the Paths and tells them about his goal to destroy the world to protect Paradis.

What to expect from Attack on Titan episode 81

From the preview, Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 22 can be expected to show the aftermath of Eren’s declaration. There is a shot of Connie aggressively talking to Armin, which could be linked to either the latter's faith in Eren leading all of them to this point, or Connie’s personal goals being the opposite of the general consensus.

The transformed titans will attack Yelena, and it looks like Mikasa will be seen in action. Gabi will also rush back into action to save a woman, who could be someone from the Braus family, bringing their relationship full-circle.

This also rouses the question of what happened to Reiner, who was last seen trying to protect Gabi. There is a confusion regarding Zeke’s status as well, since he was too close to Eren when the latter transformed.

Armin will have a hard time reconciling his staunch faith in Eren as he now knows about his friend’s plans. Mikasa, while disillusioned, is still attached to Eren and her reaction to his choices will be interesting to see.

After returning to action, they will have to face their transformed comrades, which will further sour their relationship with Eren.

The title of Attack on Titan Season 4 episode 22, Thaw, immediately brings to mind the concept of melting or defrosting. The title, coupled with the shot of Annie in the trailer and the opening, might indicate that she will return in this episode due to Eren having undone the hardening.

